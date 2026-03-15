People’s party faces backlash over major data breach

Photo courtesy of Apichart Jinakul

The People’s Party is facing increased scrutiny after a data breach exposed its members to potential identity theft and scams, prompting calls for greater accountability over the handling of personal data.

The breach, which affected the party’s membership database, occurred on February 23. Members were advised to change their passcodes due to possible impacts on their rights. Compromised data includes names, identification card numbers, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and membership application documents.

Bhumjaithai Party MP and legal chief Suphachai Jaisamut expressed his concerns on Facebook, stressing that the issue goes beyond apologies or advice to reissue ID cards.

“This should not be dismissed lightly. The Personal Data Protection Act 2019 mandates strict protection of citizens’ data. It is more than mere numbers, it reflects individuals’ rights and security.”

Suphachai questioned the system’s vulnerabilities that allowed unauthorised access, the adequacy of protective measures in place, and who should be held accountable. He insisted the public deserves a transparent response, not just brief explanations from the party’s leader, who is set to be nominated for prime minister by the House of Representatives.

On Friday, the People’s Party declared its intention to nominate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary vote, although Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul is widely expected to be selected.

IT content creator Thananon Patinyasakdikul, known online as “9arm” and holding a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Tennessee, also voiced concerns. The YouTuber, who has 1.5 million subscribers, highlighted the extensive scope of the leaked data and urged the party to provide more detailed answers on the breach.

His followers, some identifying as party supporters, echoed the call for greater clarity in comments under his posts.

The People’s Party, which recruits members and accepts donations at Stadium One, Chula Soi 5 in Bangkok, had previously assured the security of collected personal data, including laser ID numbers from Thai national identification cards. These alphanumeric codes are critical for identity verification and important transactions, making their confidentiality essential.