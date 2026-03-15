Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 15, 2026, 11:30 AM
50 1 minute read
Gunfire erupts in Muang Thong Thani condo shootout | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shootout broke out at Muang Thong Thani condominium in Nonthaburi province on Friday, March 14, sending residents running for safety after a group of men opened fire on a car near building C2.

The confrontation began with a heated argument near a restaurant by building C2. Witnesses reported loud shouting before several men moved to surround a sedan and opened fire.

Video footage captured by a resident showed the sedan’s driver initially holding position rather than fleeing, appearing to prepare a counter-move. The car reversed, then accelerated forward through the gunfire at a measured pace.

At one point, the sedan appeared boxed in by other vehicles, allowing the attackers to close in and continue shooting. It eventually broke free from the encirclement and drove away. Multiple gunshots were heard before the footage ended.

Initial reports indicate the incident involved police officers attempting to detain a suspect linked to a drug-related case. Police in Thailand have broad powers to conduct undercover operations and pursue suspects in narcotics investigations, though confrontations of this nature in densely populated residential areas are uncommon.

Muang Thong Thani is one of the largest residential and commercial complexes in greater Bangkok, home to thousands of residents across multiple high-rise towers and condominiums.

Later updates from social media confirmed that police arrested the driver of the sedan following the incident. The case remains under investigation.

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Further details will be reported as they become available.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 15, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.