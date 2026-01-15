UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 15, 2026, 1:15 PM
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ไอ้เผือกนิวส์

Key insights from the news

  • A UAE tourist, Mohamed Abdelkaliq Abdalla Khadim Almaazmi, was pickpocketed for 14,500 baht in Pattaya on January 13, after being approached by two foreign men.
  • The incident occurred when Almaazmi was distracted in conversation with a woman, allowing one suspect to steal cash from his pocket while the other acted as a lookout.
  • CCTV footage revealed the suspects arrived on a motorcycle, with one wearing a black T-shirt and the other in blue, and they fled the scene shortly after the theft.
  • Police have issued a warning to tourists to be vigilant against pickpockets, especially in nightlife areas, and encouraged reporting any similar incidents or information about the suspects.

A tourist from the United Arab Emirates lost around 14,500 baht in cash after being pickpocketed by two foreign men in Pattaya yesterday, January 14.

The victim, 45 year old Mohamed Abdelkaliq Abdalla Khadim Almaazmi, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 7am on Tuesday, January 13, after realising that cash had gone missing from his trouser pocket.

According to Almaazmi, he believed he was targeted when a foreign stranger approached and greeted him in an alley near the Marine Plaza Hotel in southern Pattaya. At the time, he was standing by the roadside with a woman and focused on the conversation, unaware that a theft was taking place.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified two foreign suspects. One was wearing a black T-shirt while the other wore a blue T-shirt. The pair arrived at the scene together on a motorcycle.

Foreign pickpockets Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ไอ้เผือกนิวส์

In the footage, the man in the black shirt is seen approaching Almaazmi, greeting him warmly and briefly embracing him. During the interaction, the suspect discreetly slipped his hand into the victim’s trouser pocket and removed cash.

The suspect then placed the money into his own shorts pocket, continued talking casually for a moment, and walked away as if nothing had happened.

Investigators said the second suspect remained nearby on the motorcycle, apparently acting as a lookout. Both men then sped away from the scene shortly afterwards.

Related Articles
Foreign tourist lost money in Pattaya pickpocket
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Police issued a warning to the public, particularly foreign tourists, to remain alert when approached by strangers, especially in nightlife areas and quiet alleys.

Officers urged anyone who may have fallen victim to the same suspects, or who has information that could help identify them, to report it immediately to prevent further crimes.

A similar pickpocketing case was reported in Bangkok last month, when three women believed to be Thai nationals were caught on CCTV stealing from a foreign woman’s tote bag outside a restaurant on Songwat Road near Chinatown. As of now, police have not provided an update on arrests in that case.

