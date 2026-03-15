Thailand ensures stable oil supply despite temporary station shortages

Thailand’s oil supply remains sufficient despite petrol stations across the country experiencing temporary shortages, the Ministry of Energy said, as a surge in demand prompted calls to limit fuel purchases and ease concerns over possible subsidy cuts.

On March 14, the ministry issued an urgent notice to provincial energy offices nationwide to verify retail oil prices and check fuel availability at service stations of all brands. The move came ahead of anticipated increases in fuel purchases starting March 15, following government plans to gradually reduce retail oil price subsidies.

Residents from various provinces rushed to refuel their vehicles in recent days, leaving many petrol stations with insufficient supplies. The ministry reassured provincial offices that oil imports and production remain ongoing and that the national supply is stable. The simultaneous rush to fill up, however, caused temporary shortfalls at some stations.

To address the situation, the ministry acknowledged that certain stations had already begun limiting the amount of fuel dispensed per customer to prevent hoarding. The Department of Energy Business proposed guidelines capping sales at 500 baht per vehicle for four-wheelers and 1,000 baht for six-wheelers. Temporary restrictions on filling containers brought by individuals were also suggested, with exceptions allowed for farmers and businesses with essential needs, capped at 3,000 baht per person per day.

The Department of Energy Business also instructed provincial energy offices to monitor stations closely, particularly those that were closed or showing unusual shortages of specific fuel types. Offices were told to submit reports to the department for resolution.