Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle

Police today, October 9, arrested a Thai man for planting a homemade bomb on a neighbour’s motorcycle after the neighbour parked in his usual parking space at an apartment building in Bangkok, causing the victim to lose three fingers.

The explosion occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 7, at an apartment in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 65, Hua Mak sub-district, Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. The blast caused the 21 year old victim, Nihasun “Sun” Lathe, to lose his thumb, index, and middle fingers.

Sun reported the incident to officers at Hua Mak Police Station and explained that he had noticed a suspicious object tied to the front wheel of his blue Honda PCX motorcycle. When he tried to untie it, the device exploded, blowing off his fingers.

Sun told police that he had lived at the apartment with his wife for around ten months. His wife worked at a nearby convenience store, while he was employed as a food delivery rider. He insisted that neither he nor his wife had ever had conflicts with neighbours or displayed any disruptive behaviour.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the car park and saw a 32 year old Thai man, identified as Suthat Denyingyot, leaving his room between 4am and 5am on the day of the incident and approaching the victim’s motorcycle.

Witnesses told officers that Suthat was often angry and frequently complained that someone had taken his usual parking spot.

Following witness statements and CCTV evidence, police summoned Suthat for questioning, during which he confessed to the crime.

Suthat, who also works as a delivery driver and lives in the same building as the victim, admitted that he had made and attached the explosive device because he was angry that the victim had parked in his usual space.

He told police he learned how to make the bomb from YouTube videos and purchased the necessary materials online. Officers later searched his room and seized several items used for making homemade explosives.

Police charged Suthat with causing serious injury to another person. The confiscated materials will be examined to determine whether they qualify as explosive components, which could lead to further charges.