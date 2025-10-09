Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour

A Thai taxi driver allegedly tricked a Japanese woman into buying him a coffee at a convenience store before stealing one of her mobile phones while she was making a payment.

A friend of the victim, Namwhan Apinya, shared details of the theft on her Facebook account today, October 9. The incident reportedly occurred at a convenience store at around 10am on Tuesday, October 7.

According to Apinya, her Japanese friend stopped at the store to buy coffee. The driver claimed he also wanted a coffee, and the woman agreed to purchase a beverage for him.

The taxi driver reportedly switched off the engine and followed the Japanese woman into the store. The woman had two mobile phones with her. She made the payment with one device and left the other on the cashier counter.

The driver grabbed her phone from the counter, placed it in the same plastic bag as the coffee, and sped away. He then switched off the phone, preventing the victim from tracking it.

Apinya stated that her friend wants the device returned because it contains many important documents and personal information.

The Japanese victim reported the case to the police and requested the store’s security footage. She reportedly asked Apinya to publicise the incident on social media in hopes of recovering her phone.

Apinya added that her friend frequently visits Thailand and loves both the country and people. She hoped the woman would not feel hurt by the incident and urged the authorities and the online community to assist.

The exact location of the convenience store was not included in the post. Apinya attached a screenshot of the taxi’s registration plate from the CCTV footage. Based on the blurry image, the yellow taxi was registered in Bangkok.

In a similar incident, a Japanese interpreter filed a complaint against a taxi driver in Nonthaburi province for stealing his wallet containing 2,080 baht in cash, cards, and important documents.

CCTV footage at the petrol station captured the moment the victim accidentally dropped his wallet while riding his motorcycle. The taxi driver then stopped his car near the wallet, opened the door, and picked it up.

When contacted by police officers, the driver reportedly agreed to return the wallet but insisted on keeping the money. He claimed he had already spent 800 baht on fuel and did not want to return the remaining cash.