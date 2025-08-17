Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

Thailand’s Royal Navy has reported that Cambodia has yet to collaborate on landmine clearance and tackling cross-border scam networks. This conclusion followed a Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting held on Saturday in Trat province.

The gathering at Barn Talaephu resort in Khlong Yai district aimed to address border issues affecting the eastern provinces of Trat and Chanthaburi. Vice-Admiral Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, and Major General Uy Hieng, commander of Cambodia’s Military Region 3, were among the attendees.

Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa led a diplomatic delegation from 33 countries to Sisaket province to inspect areas impacted by Cambodian ordnance and survey sites reportedly mined by Cambodian forces.

During the talks in Trat, both parties signed an agreement to implement the outcomes of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held on August 7, which included a 13-point ceasefire agreement, according to Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy.

Participants agreed to maintain regular communication across all army areas and military regions along the border to address issues peacefully and avoid conflicts, as stated by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s office. Further cooperation details are expected to be discussed in the next RBC meeting.

Rear Admiral Paraj highlighted Thailand’s commitment to resolving the dispute peacefully under international norms. The Thai delegation proposed enhanced cooperation on clearing landmines along the border to ensure everyone’s safety and addressed joint efforts to curb scam activities, with Cambodia showing limited cooperation thus far.

“During yesterday’s meeting, there was still no response from the Cambodian side on both issues,” Rear Admiral Paraj stated. “We continue to hope that Cambodia will support the mission to clear remaining border landmines and combat scammers in the next meeting.”

The statement from Hun Manet noted that the RBC “does not have a mandate to make decisions on demining,” suggesting that this issue should be addressed at the next GBC meeting, reported Bangkok Post.

It further stated that “as border demarcation is currently under way, demining can be considered in demarcated or non-disputed areas, as agreed upon by the Joint Boundary Commissions (JBC) of the two countries.”