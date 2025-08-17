Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

In Prachin Buri, police apprehended three people on August 15 as they attempted to transport electronic waste to a facility in Chachoengsao province.

The detained people included a Thai national, a Chinese national, and a Myanmar national, each driving a pickup truck filled with electronic refuse such as motors, cooling system components, and scrap metal, according to Police Colonel Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Subdivision 2 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division.

Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the suspects as they were moving materials from a location previously shut down for unlawful electronic waste disposal. Police also confiscated all electronic waste found at this site in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri.

The suspects claimed they were employed to transport the waste to a factory located in tambon Samet Nuea, Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao.

Initial investigations indicated that the Chachoengsao factory was operating without the necessary licence and unlawfully storing electronic waste. Police stated that a formal complaint would be filed against the factory owner for legal proceedings, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a cross-border e-waste scheme has been uncovered, involving the import of used mobile phones from China that are either resold or illegally discarded at petrol stations.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, also known as Oh or Oh Sud Soi, who heads a team under the industry minister, brought the issue to light in a Facebook post.

According to the post, some Thai business operators seized the chance to import Chinese mobile phones under brands such as GM Phone and Yesphone, distributing them through shops and online channels. However, the accompanying chargers lack certification from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

Phones still in good condition are sold at mobile stalls in shopping centres, while those with minor defects are stripped for parts. Units deemed unusable are reportedly dumped at petrol stations, citing a lack of proper disposal methods.