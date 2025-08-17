Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

Toxic trade exposed as crackdown reveals hidden operation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
56 1 minute read
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham

In Prachin Buri, police apprehended three people on August 15 as they attempted to transport electronic waste to a facility in Chachoengsao province.

The detained people included a Thai national, a Chinese national, and a Myanmar national, each driving a pickup truck filled with electronic refuse such as motors, cooling system components, and scrap metal, according to Police Colonel Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Subdivision 2 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division.

Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the suspects as they were moving materials from a location previously shut down for unlawful electronic waste disposal. Police also confiscated all electronic waste found at this site in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri.

The suspects claimed they were employed to transport the waste to a factory located in tambon Samet Nuea, Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao.

Initial investigations indicated that the Chachoengsao factory was operating without the necessary licence and unlawfully storing electronic waste. Police stated that a formal complaint would be filed against the factory owner for legal proceedings, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a cross-border e-waste scheme has been uncovered, involving the import of used mobile phones from China that are either resold or illegally discarded at petrol stations.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, also known as Oh or Oh Sud Soi, who heads a team under the industry minister, brought the issue to light in a Facebook post.

Related Articles

According to the post, some Thai business operators seized the chance to import Chinese mobile phones under brands such as GM Phone and Yesphone, distributing them through shops and online channels. However, the accompanying chargers lack certification from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

Phones still in good condition are sold at mobile stalls in shopping centres, while those with minor defects are stripped for parts. Units deemed unusable are reportedly dumped at petrol stations, citing a lack of proper disposal methods.

Latest Thailand News
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

13 seconds ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

9 minutes ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

18 minutes ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

28 minutes ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

17 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

19 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

19 hours ago
MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic | Thaiger Politics News

MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic

20 hours ago
Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

20 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation

21 hours ago
High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up

22 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

23 hours ago
Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

23 hours ago
Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown

24 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns

24 hours ago
AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update) | Thaiger Aviation News

AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update)

1 day ago
Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat

1 day ago
Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

2 days ago
3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple | Thaiger Thailand News

3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

2 days ago
Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness

2 days ago
Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested

2 days ago
Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute

2 days ago
Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x