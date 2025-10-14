Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

A backhoe driver discovered a skeleton outside a naval base in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, yesterday, October 13. Officials believe the remains to be ancient human bones.

Officers from Sattahip Police Station were alerted to the discovery outside Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, located within the Sattahip Naval Base, at around 11am. The remains were found near the hospital’s entrance, where workers were digging a trench to lay communication pipes.

Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Foundation were sent to investigate. According to the rescue team, numerous skeletal fragments were found scattered throughout the pit.

Rescuers collected each piece for further examination. In total, more than a hundred bone fragments were recovered. A small gold sheet, believed to be an ancient funerary ornament traditionally placed on the forehead of the deceased, was also found.

The backhoe driver, 36 year old Seksan Nammoon, said he had been digging the trench to a depth of around 1.5 metres when his co-workers spotted the bones. Seksan expressed his shock, saying he had been operating backhoes for over four years but had never discovered human remains before.

One of the rescuers, Chanonchaii Chiaocharn, confirmed in an interview with ThaiRath that the bones were human. He added that the remains were clearly very old, possibly several decades to a century, since many of the larger bone structures had decomposed into the soil.

The bones were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Experts will determine the identity and estimated age of the remains, though initial inspection suggests they are ancient and not recently buried.

ThaiRath’s report noted that the discovery site lies only about 50 metres from an old cemetery near Sattahip Temple, suggesting the area may once have been used as a burial ground where local families interred their ancestors over a century ago.

Locals saw the find as a good omen. Lottery enthusiasts at the scene took note of the number 75 on the backhoe, believing it could be a lucky number for the next prize draw.