Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

Remains believed to be ancient human bones linking to century-old graves near Sattahip Temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
146 1 minute read
Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กู้ภัยสว่างโรจนธรรมสถาน สัตหีบ

A backhoe driver discovered a skeleton outside a naval base in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, yesterday, October 13. Officials believe the remains to be ancient human bones.

Officers from Sattahip Police Station were alerted to the discovery outside Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, located within the Sattahip Naval Base, at around 11am. The remains were found near the hospital’s entrance, where workers were digging a trench to lay communication pipes.

Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Foundation were sent to investigate. According to the rescue team, numerous skeletal fragments were found scattered throughout the pit.

Rescuers collected each piece for further examination. In total, more than a hundred bone fragments were recovered. A small gold sheet, believed to be an ancient funerary ornament traditionally placed on the forehead of the deceased, was also found.

The backhoe driver, 36 year old Seksan Nammoon, said he had been digging the trench to a depth of around 1.5 metres when his co-workers spotted the bones. Seksan expressed his shock, saying he had been operating backhoes for over four years but had never discovered human remains before.

human skeleton discovered in Sattahip, Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ กู้ภัยสว่างโรจนธรรมสถาน สัตหีบ

One of the rescuers, Chanonchaii Chiaocharn, confirmed in an interview with ThaiRath that the bones were human. He added that the remains were clearly very old, possibly several decades to a century, since many of the larger bone structures had decomposed into the soil.

The bones were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Experts will determine the identity and estimated age of the remains, though initial inspection suggests they are ancient and not recently buried.

Related Articles
Remains found outside Chon Buri naval hospital believed to be ancient human bones
Photo via Facebook/ กู้ภัยสว่างโรจนธรรมสถาน สัตหีบ

ThaiRath’s report noted that the discovery site lies only about 50 metres from an old cemetery near Sattahip Temple, suggesting the area may once have been used as a burial ground where local families interred their ancestors over a century ago.

Locals saw the find as a good omen. Lottery enthusiasts at the scene took note of the number 75 on the backhoe, believing it could be a lucky number for the next prize draw.

Skeleton found in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ กู้ภัยสว่างโรจนธรรมสถาน สัตหีบ

Latest Thailand News
Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver dies in fall from Nonthaburi condo

27 seconds ago
Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Backhoe driver uncovers skeleton outside naval hospital in Chon Buri

17 minutes ago
Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand targets 12 million tourists this high season

29 minutes ago
Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire broke out at plastic factory in Chon Buri, no injuries reported

1 hour ago
French tourist&#8217;s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist’s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party

1 hour ago
Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Electricity official caught discarding power bill warnings in Buriram

1 hour ago
Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall

2 hours ago
HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services | Thaiger Finance

HFM: 15 years of excellence and superior financial services

2 hours ago
Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man dies after mistaking toilet cleaner for soft drink

3 hours ago
Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son

4 hours ago
Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to recieve WiFi expansion

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai backs coalition draft for charter reforms

4 hours ago
Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and Australian husband accuse Pattaya police of extortion

4 hours ago
Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Warehouse fire in Pathum Thani destroys six buildings, 50m damage

5 hours ago
Indian man wanted for attacking Phuket transwoman and stealing 10,000 baht | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man wanted for attacking Phuket transwoman and stealing 10,000 baht

5 hours ago
Pattaya man slashes wife’s throat, blames stepson for fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man slashes wife’s throat, blames stepson for fight

5 hours ago
Indian man caught after wielding fake gun at Siam Square in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Indian man caught after wielding fake gun at Siam Square in Bangkok

5 hours ago
October 14: Heavy rain and winds to hit 47 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

October 14: Heavy rain and winds to hit 47 Thai provinces

6 hours ago
How to experience the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

How to experience the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in 2025

7 hours ago
Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man hospitalised after brawl over public urination in Pattaya

1 day ago
Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

1 day ago
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

1 day ago
Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

1 day ago
Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.