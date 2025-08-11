Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

Cultural wealth fuels economic growth amid global recognition

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
94 1 minute read
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Sophia Isabela, Unsplash

Thailand has been ranked first in Asia and eighth globally for cultural heritage wealth in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings.

Announced by Government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan today, August 11, the ranking assesses 89 countries based on five key factors: cultural accessibility, rich history, cuisine, cultural attractions, and geographical appeal.

Despite tourism revenue accounting for about 7% of Thailand’s GDP, the nation remains one of the most visited countries worldwide. The ranking reflects the strength of Thailand’s soft power, attracting tourists globally to experience its historical charm, cultural richness, exquisite cuisine, ancient sites, temples, and traditional Thai massage.

This aligns with the government’s policy to promote the cultural industry as a global influence and transform Thailand’s appeal into an economic engine generating substantial national income.

The government reaffirms its commitment to promoting and preserving the nation’s cultural and natural heritage. It aims to further strengthen Thailand’s soft power to maintain the country’s prominence on the global stage, fostering both national pride and economic stability for all citizens, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Ministry of Culture has officially submitted the traditional Thai costume, Chud Thai, for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, with a review planned for 2026.

The ministry denied social media rumours claiming Cambodia’s nomination for its traditional weddings includes elements of Thai dress, calling them baseless.

Related Articles

On July 8, Culture Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasop Riangngern confirmed that UNESCO has received the nomination titled Chud Chai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume.

The proposal is scheduled for review at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026. This effort aligns with Thailand’s long-term strategy, launched in 2009, aimed at enhancing its cultural influence and preserving intangible heritage. Currently, Thailand has 396 items listed on its national heritage register.

In 2023, the Royal Thai Costume, known as Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom, received official national recognition. Subsequently, on March 26, 2024, the Cabinet approved its nomination for UNESCO consideration.

Latest Thailand News
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

11 minutes ago
Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

23 minutes ago
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

24 minutes ago
Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border | Thaiger Crime News

Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

36 minutes ago
Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

2 hours ago
French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend&#8217;s family | Thaiger Crime News

French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

3 hours ago
Police investigate unidentified man&#8217;s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

3 hours ago
Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

3 hours ago
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

3 hours ago
Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

3 hours ago
Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

4 hours ago
Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

4 hours ago
Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

4 hours ago
Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

4 hours ago
Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

4 hours ago
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

4 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

1 day ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

1 day ago
Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat | Thaiger Thailand News

Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

1 day ago
Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff | Thaiger Crime News

Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

1 day ago
Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

1 day ago
Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x