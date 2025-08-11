Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

Thailand has been ranked first in Asia and eighth globally for cultural heritage wealth in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings.

Announced by Government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan today, August 11, the ranking assesses 89 countries based on five key factors: cultural accessibility, rich history, cuisine, cultural attractions, and geographical appeal.

Despite tourism revenue accounting for about 7% of Thailand’s GDP, the nation remains one of the most visited countries worldwide. The ranking reflects the strength of Thailand’s soft power, attracting tourists globally to experience its historical charm, cultural richness, exquisite cuisine, ancient sites, temples, and traditional Thai massage.

This aligns with the government’s policy to promote the cultural industry as a global influence and transform Thailand’s appeal into an economic engine generating substantial national income.

The government reaffirms its commitment to promoting and preserving the nation’s cultural and natural heritage. It aims to further strengthen Thailand’s soft power to maintain the country’s prominence on the global stage, fostering both national pride and economic stability for all citizens, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Ministry of Culture has officially submitted the traditional Thai costume, Chud Thai, for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, with a review planned for 2026.

The ministry denied social media rumours claiming Cambodia’s nomination for its traditional weddings includes elements of Thai dress, calling them baseless.

On July 8, Culture Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasop Riangngern confirmed that UNESCO has received the nomination titled Chud Chai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume.

The proposal is scheduled for review at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026. This effort aligns with Thailand’s long-term strategy, launched in 2009, aimed at enhancing its cultural influence and preserving intangible heritage. Currently, Thailand has 396 items listed on its national heritage register.

In 2023, the Royal Thai Costume, known as Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom, received official national recognition. Subsequently, on March 26, 2024, the Cabinet approved its nomination for UNESCO consideration.