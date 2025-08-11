Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

Bright Choomanee
Monday, August 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple were apprehended while transporting stolen motorcycles from Bang Rak and Yan Nawa to the southern border for sale.

They claimed to be delivery workers and denied involvement in the theft. Today, August 11, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner, instructed Police Colonel Thammasak Sarabun of Bang Rak Police Station and Police Colonel Cherdsak Rodkhem from the Investigation Division 6, along with the Highway Police, to arrest 27 year old Sorchon and 31 year old Janchira.

They were found with a Toyota Revo pickup truck with Uthai Thani registration, a vehicle key, a grey-black Honda Click motorcycle with Bangkok registration, reported stolen at Bang Rak Police Station, and another Honda Click motorcycle reported stolen at Yan Nawa Police Station.

The couple was intercepted by the Highway Police at the main checkpoint in Ao Noi subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, around 11.30pm yesterday, August 9. This followed a tip-off from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police Radio Station, coordinated by the Investigation Division 6 and Bang Rak Police Station. They were tracking down culprits involved in motorcycle thefts in the Metropolitan Police Division 6 area.

Investigations revealed the stolen motorcycles were being transported out of Bangkok towards the south using the said vehicle. It was suspected that the pickup truck carried two stolen motorcycles with Bangkok registration, destined for the border market. Consequently, police maintained surveillance.

At approximately 11.30pm, the police identified the Uthai Thani registered vehicle on Phetkasem Road, km 294, heading south in Ao Noi subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. The officers signalled the driver to stop for inspection.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Stolen motorcycle

