Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

A couple were apprehended while transporting stolen motorcycles from Bang Rak and Yan Nawa to the southern border for sale.

They claimed to be delivery workers and denied involvement in the theft. Today, August 11, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner, instructed Police Colonel Thammasak Sarabun of Bang Rak Police Station and Police Colonel Cherdsak Rodkhem from the Investigation Division 6, along with the Highway Police, to arrest 27 year old Sorchon and 31 year old Janchira.

They were found with a Toyota Revo pickup truck with Uthai Thani registration, a vehicle key, a grey-black Honda Click motorcycle with Bangkok registration, reported stolen at Bang Rak Police Station, and another Honda Click motorcycle reported stolen at Yan Nawa Police Station.

The couple was intercepted by the Highway Police at the main checkpoint in Ao Noi subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, around 11.30pm yesterday, August 9. This followed a tip-off from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police Radio Station, coordinated by the Investigation Division 6 and Bang Rak Police Station. They were tracking down culprits involved in motorcycle thefts in the Metropolitan Police Division 6 area.

Investigations revealed the stolen motorcycles were being transported out of Bangkok towards the south using the said vehicle. It was suspected that the pickup truck carried two stolen motorcycles with Bangkok registration, destined for the border market. Consequently, police maintained surveillance.

At approximately 11.30pm, the police identified the Uthai Thani registered vehicle on Phetkasem Road, km 294, heading south in Ao Noi subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. The officers signalled the driver to stop for inspection.

Stolen motorcycle

Sorchon was identified as the driver, with Janchira seated beside him. Upon searching, the officers discovered the motorcycles reported stolen on August 9 at Bang Rak and Yan Nawa Police Stations, along with three additional motorcycles. Given the circumstances, it was inferred that the three additional motorcycles might also be stolen property.

Believing that Sorchon and Janchira were part of a group responsible for multiple motorcycle thefts, the police seized the vehicles. The couple was suspected of planning and executing the thefts and taking the stolen motorcycles out of the area to sell them. The seized evidence and their actions indicated intent to unlawfully acquire the victims’ property. They were charged with joint theft.

During questioning, the couple maintained they usually worked as delivery workers and were transporting the motorcycles south with no knowledge of them being stolen. The suspects and the seized items were handed over to Bang Rak Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.