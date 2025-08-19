Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

Move over New York and London—Bangkok just stole the spotlight as the ultimate Gen Z city in the world.

The Thai capital has clinched the- top spot in Time Out’s 2025 global ranking of the Best Cities for Gen Z, leaving some of the world’s most iconic destinations trailing in its wake. The survey gathered insights from over 18,500 locals and a panel of experts, zeroing in on what truly matters to the next generation—and Bangkok came out on top.

From bustling street life to budget-friendly living, Bangkok smashed the rankings in categories close to Gen Z hearts: happiness, affordability, and community. According to Time Out, a whopping 84% of Bangkok’s Gen Z residents said they were happy living in the city, while 71% praised it for being affordable—not just in terms of rent or food, but in giving them the freedom to live life on their terms.

“Bangkok didn’t just win; it dominated. It’s a place where young people aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving.”

Key factors behind the city’s win included walkability, vibrant arts and culture, green spaces, nightlife, and a welcoming social atmosphere. Bangkok also ranked highest for making new friends, with young residents most likely to say it’s easy to meet people—whether through co-working spaces, cafés, nightlife, or creative circles, reported Bangkok Post.

Time Out described this as a seismic shift in what young people want, highlighting how Gen Z values experience over possessions, and purpose over prestige. Raised in a world of hustle culture and digital overload, they’re now chasing work-life balance, social connection, and cities that don’t drain their wallets.

According to Time Out, Bangkok’s 66% “City Score” edged out global powerhouses like Melbourne (2nd), Cape Town (3rd), New York (4th), and Copenhagen (5th). Even London, with all its prestige, landed in 9th place. The only other Thai city to make the cut was Chiang Mai, ranked 18th.

With its unbeatable combination of culture, cost, and community, Bangkok is now officially the Gen Z capital of the world—and the secret is well and truly out.