Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 19, 2026, 4:17 PM
195 2 minutes read
Photo via ThaiRath

Police today, January 19, arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a drummer in Nakhon Ratchasima province, following a long-running conflict between their music bands.

The victim, 47 year old Phichate, the drummer and leader of the Rai Kart music band, was found dead at 4.47am on Saturday, January 18, on Dan Khuntod–Thepharak Road in the Dan Khuntod district.

Phichate was shot in the mouth, and officers discovered two spent bullet casings near his body. His black pickup truck was parked on the roadside with the engine still running.

Phichate’s wife, 37 year old Nutcharee, told Channel 7 that her husband and his band regularly performed at restaurants across the province and usually returned home between 2am and 3am.

When he failed to come home at his usual time, she became concerned and began trying to contact him. Her worst fears were later confirmed when one of Phichate’s friends called to inform her that he was murdered.

Thai drummer killed on road by rival music band
Photo via Facebook/ ครบุรีโคราช”เมืองต้นน้ำมูล”

Nutcharee said her husband previously mentioend about a serious dispute with another music band, whose members accused him of stealing their performance jobs. She believed this professional rivalry was the motive behind the killing, adding that her husband had no known personal conflicts with anyone else.

Officers from Dan Khuntod Police Station launched an intensive investigation and summoned more than 10 people for questioning.

This eventually led to the arrest of four suspects, identified as 41 year old Niran Boonma, Chai Baekhuntod, Teerawat Porsungnoen, and Sinchai Suepeakone. Another suspect, Nattawut Yaenlamoon, remains at on the run.

Thai man shot dead on Korat road
Photo via Facebook/ ครบุรีโคราช”เมืองต้นน้ำมูล”

Police said Niran was the gunman and the main suspect. During questioning, he confessed to planning the murder with the others.

According to Niran, he followed Phichate in a black sedan driven by Sinchai. Sinchai then cut in front of Phichate’s pickup, while Chai and Teerawat used 10-wheel trucks to block the road, preventing the victim from escaping.

five men arrested for murder of drummer from their rival band
Photo via ThaiRath

Niran then got out of the vehicle and shot Phichate in the mouth, while Nattawut shone a light to assist him. Niran admitted the motive was work-related rivalry, claiming Phichate and his band were taking jobs from his group.

Police have not yet detailed the exact charges, but investigators said the suspects are likely to face premeditated murder charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under Thai law.

