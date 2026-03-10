Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 10, 2026, 9:31 AM
188 2 minutes read
Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MFA

Thailand’s foreign minister met the first group of Thai nationals evacuated from Iran at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, March 9, as the government continued assisting citizens affected by the situation in the Middle East and prepared further evacuations.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow welcomed the group on arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where 29 Thai nationals landed at 3.02pm on Turkish Airlines flight TK 68 from Istanbul, Turkey.

Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran
Photo via MFA

He said the ministry, together with Thai embassies and consulates-general in the region and other government agencies, remained ready to support Thai nationals affected by the regional situation, and thanked everyone involved for their cooperation.

The second group of 23 Thai nationals, including adults and children, was due to travel from Iran via Turkey and arrive in Thailand today, March 10.

Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran
Photo via MFA

Sihasak credited staff at the Thai embassy in Tehran for supporting the evacuation, saying the journey was difficult and tiring, with the group travelling by car for more than 10 hours to reach a border checkpoint in Turkey before continuing their trip home.

He also thanked the Iranian government for its coordination and for providing security support during the return journey.

He said another group of about 75 Thai nationals was expected to leave Tehran today using the same route and process as the first group, reported CH7 News.

Related Articles
Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran
Photo via MFA

He added that the Prime Minister was urging Thai nationals to return from Iran, particularly families with children, although some, including students, had chosen to remain. The government recommended returning to Thailand to stay with relatives and monitor developments until conditions improved.

Thailand has also continued assisting Thai nationals elsewhere in the Middle East, he said, including securing seats on regular flights that have already helped more than 100 people leave.

He added that Bahrain, Qatar and Lebanon remained areas of concern, with some travellers routing through Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to fly out.

Foreign minister welcomes first group of Thai evacuees from Iran
Photo via MFA

A representative of the returning Thai nationals thanked the foreign minister, the Thai embassy and Thai associations for their help. They said the trip was smooth but tiring, and added that air strikes were continuing in Iran, though daily activities, including shopping, remained possible.

In an earlier development, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, Thailand said it was preparing contingency plans to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalated.

Latest Thailand News
Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems

5 minutes ago
6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket

24 minutes ago
2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man

1 hour ago
Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in | Thaiger Thailand News

Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in

17 hours ago
Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital

17 hours ago
Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

18 hours ago
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

19 hours ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

19 hours ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

20 hours ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

20 hours ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

21 hours ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

21 hours ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

23 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

23 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

23 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

23 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

1 day ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

1 day ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

1 day ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

1 day ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

2 days ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

2 days ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

2 days ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 10, 2026, 9:31 AM
188 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.