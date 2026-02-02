Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 5:16 PM
132 2 minutes read
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Police arrested a Thai man in Chiang Rai province for stalking a female TikTok star and issuing death threats against her and her family. The arrest took place on Saturday, January 31, following a complaint filed by the victim and her parents.

The victim, a 19 year old TikToker identified only as A, along with her parents, reported the case to Mae Sai Police Station after enduring prolonged stalking and repeated death threats. Police later identified the suspect as 33 year old Apichacharn Chottiroj.

A told officers that she first became known to the public three years ago after debuting as a member of a girl group while studying at a school in Chiang Mai. At the time, Apichacharn was one of her followers and initially appeared to be an ordinary fan.

According to A, Apichacharn followed her on several social media platforms and frequently attempted to contact her through private messages. She occasionally replied, believing he was simply a supporter.

However, his behaviour reportedly became increasingly obsessive. When A stopped responding to his messages, Apichacharn allegedly became angry and began harassing her.

Thai man arrested for stalking female TikTok star
Photo via Amarin TV

A said she eventually blocked his social media accounts, but the harassment did not stop. Apichacharn reportedly created new accounts repeatedly to bypass the blocks and continued sending unwanted messages. His behaviour later escalated into stalking and explicit threats.

Police said the suspect followed A to the front of her school and issued verbal threats to harm and kill her. The threats later extended to members of her family, causing serious concern for their safety.

Related Articles

After A completed high school and moved to a university in Chiang Rai, Apichacharn allegedly continued to stalk her. He was reported to have followed her to her university and even to her family home in the province. Investigators said he used personal information that A had previously shared with fans during livestreams to track down her location.

TikToker seeks justice after being stalked and threatened by fans
Photo via Amarin TV

Following the complaint, police launched a sting operation to apprehend the suspect. Officers instructed A’s older sister to contact Apichacharn and arrange a meeting at a shopping mall in Chiang Rai, falsely claiming that A and her family wanted to meet him in person to resolve the issue.

Apichacharn fell for the ruse and arrived at the shopping mall, where police officers were waiting and arrested him without incident. According to a report by Amarin TV, the suspect broke down in tears during questioning and confessed to stalking and threatening A and her family. He reportedly promised to stop his actions.

Despite his apology, A’s parents refused to forgive him and insisted on pursuing legal action to the fullest extent of the law. Police said the investigation would continue, with further legal proceedings to follow.

Latest Thailand News
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

47 seconds ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

46 minutes ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

53 minutes ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

1 hour ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

2 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

3 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

3 hours ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

3 hours ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

4 hours ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

4 hours ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

4 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

6 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

7 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

7 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

7 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

8 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

8 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

9 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

1 day ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

1 day ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

1 day ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 5:16 PM
132 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.