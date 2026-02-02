Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

Police arrested a Thai man in Chiang Rai province for stalking a female TikTok star and issuing death threats against her and her family. The arrest took place on Saturday, January 31, following a complaint filed by the victim and her parents.

The victim, a 19 year old TikToker identified only as A, along with her parents, reported the case to Mae Sai Police Station after enduring prolonged stalking and repeated death threats. Police later identified the suspect as 33 year old Apichacharn Chottiroj.

A told officers that she first became known to the public three years ago after debuting as a member of a girl group while studying at a school in Chiang Mai. At the time, Apichacharn was one of her followers and initially appeared to be an ordinary fan.

According to A, Apichacharn followed her on several social media platforms and frequently attempted to contact her through private messages. She occasionally replied, believing he was simply a supporter.

However, his behaviour reportedly became increasingly obsessive. When A stopped responding to his messages, Apichacharn allegedly became angry and began harassing her.

A said she eventually blocked his social media accounts, but the harassment did not stop. Apichacharn reportedly created new accounts repeatedly to bypass the blocks and continued sending unwanted messages. His behaviour later escalated into stalking and explicit threats.

Police said the suspect followed A to the front of her school and issued verbal threats to harm and kill her. The threats later extended to members of her family, causing serious concern for their safety.

After A completed high school and moved to a university in Chiang Rai, Apichacharn allegedly continued to stalk her. He was reported to have followed her to her university and even to her family home in the province. Investigators said he used personal information that A had previously shared with fans during livestreams to track down her location.

Following the complaint, police launched a sting operation to apprehend the suspect. Officers instructed A’s older sister to contact Apichacharn and arrange a meeting at a shopping mall in Chiang Rai, falsely claiming that A and her family wanted to meet him in person to resolve the issue.

Apichacharn fell for the ruse and arrived at the shopping mall, where police officers were waiting and arrested him without incident. According to a report by Amarin TV, the suspect broke down in tears during questioning and confessed to stalking and threatening A and her family. He reportedly promised to stop his actions.

Despite his apology, A’s parents refused to forgive him and insisted on pursuing legal action to the fullest extent of the law. Police said the investigation would continue, with further legal proceedings to follow.