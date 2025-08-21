Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

Innovative medical tech aims to speed recovery

Bright Choomanee
August 21, 2025
Picture courtesy of Posttoday

The government, in collaboration with its private sector partner, is producing titanium bone implants for soldiers injured in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, according to deputy government spokesperson Anukul Pruksanusak.

In partnership with Meticuly Co, a local medical technology startup, the government aims to create customised titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Intellectual Property, focuses on providing personalised titanium cranial plates and hand bone implants.

To date, four soldiers have benefited from the programme, with three undergoing cranial surgeries and one receiving a wrist operation. These implants are meticulously designed to fit each patient’s anatomy, promoting faster recovery and a quicker return to normal life. Currently, over 100,000 patients in Thailand are awaiting treatment with such advanced medical devices.

Meticuly, a Thai medical startup known for its high-precision surgical aids and implants, received the 2024 Global Award for Medical Technology from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo). The company holds patents in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.

The global market for these medical devices is valued at approximately US$2.3 billion (70.6 million baht), offering long-term revenue potential for Thailand.

Picture courtesy of Posttoday

Anukul highlighted that this collaboration showcases Thailand’s growing capacity in medical innovation and its ability to leverage intellectual property for social and economic advantages.

It also supports the government’s Thai Make, Thai Use, Thai Support policy by replacing imports with locally produced goods that meet international standards, thereby reducing state expenses while enhancing patient outcomes, reported Bangkok Post.

