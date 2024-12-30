How much does it cost to see a doctor in Thailand?

Thailand is known for its high-quality yet affordable healthcare system, but how much does it really cost to see a doctor? As an expat, this question might be crucial for budgeting your health needs. The answer depends on whether you have health insurance or not, and the difference can be significant. Let’s explore the costs, compare insured versus uninsured expenses, and discuss why now is the perfect time to secure health insurance before 2025.

The cost of a doctor’s visit without insurance

If you’re living in Thailand without health insurance, you will pay out of pocket for all your medical services. While healthcare in Thailand is generally more affordable than in many Western countries, it can still add up.

General practitioner (GP) consultation: For a routine check-up or consultation, expect to pay anywhere between 500 to 1,500 baht at a public hospital. Private hospitals tend to charge higher fees, ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 baht or more, depending on the hospital’s reputation and location.

For a routine check-up or consultation, expect to pay anywhere between at a public hospital. Private hospitals tend to charge higher fees, ranging from or more, depending on the hospital’s reputation and location. Specialist consultation: Seeing a specialist for conditions like dermatology or cardiology can cost 1,500 to 3,000 baht or more per visit. In private hospitals, these visits are usually more expensive, with top-tier clinics charging upwards of 5,000 baht.

Seeing a specialist for conditions like dermatology or cardiology can cost or more per visit. In private hospitals, these visits are usually more expensive, with top-tier clinics charging upwards of Medical tests: Basic blood tests or x-rays can cost between 500 to 2,000 baht , while more advanced diagnostics (like MRIs or CT scans) could run anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 baht or higher.

Basic blood tests or x-rays can cost between , while more advanced diagnostics (like MRIs or CT scans) could run anywhere from or higher. Medication: The cost of medication can also vary, but in general, it’s relatively inexpensive. A common prescription could cost as little as 50 baht, but more expensive medications, like those for chronic conditions, could cost a few hundred baht per month.

While Thailand’s healthcare is cheaper than many Western countries, recurring visits, specialised care, and emergency treatments can add up quickly without insurance.

The cost of a doctor’s visit with insurance

Health insurance can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket expenses, and it’s one of the smartest decisions you can make to protect yourself against high medical costs in Thailand. Many insurance plans will cover doctor visits, hospital stays, and medical procedures, but the details of coverage can vary based on the plan.

GP consultation: Most health insurance plans will cover consultations with a GP, either partially or fully. In some cases, you might pay a small co-payment of 200 to 500 baht , or it could be fully covered depending on your policy.

Most health insurance plans will cover consultations with a GP, either partially or fully. In some cases, you might pay a small co-payment of , or it could be fully covered depending on your policy. Specialist consultation: With insurance, visits to specialists are often covered. However, you might still have to pay a co-payment or a deductible, especially in private hospitals. Some plans offer coverage for specialist visits without additional charges, while others may require you to pay 10-20% of the cost.

With insurance, visits to specialists are often covered. However, you might still have to pay a co-payment or a deductible, especially in private hospitals. Some plans offer coverage for specialist visits without additional charges, while others may require you to Medical tests: Insurance typically covers the cost of diagnostic tests, including blood work, imaging, and scans , depending on your policy. However, certain plans may have limits on the number or types of tests that are covered annually. Some tests may require a co-payment, but overall, insurance will help lower the cost compared to paying out of pocket.

Insurance typically covers the cost of , depending on your policy. However, certain plans may have limits on the number or types of tests that are covered annually. Some tests may require a co-payment, but overall, insurance will help lower the cost compared to paying out of pocket. Medication: Many insurance plans will cover medication costs, especially for chronic conditions. You may still have to pay for medications that aren’t covered by your policy, but essential drugs are often included in most insurance packages.

For example, a simple GP visit costing 2,000 baht at a private hospital might only cost 300 baht with insurance or nothing at all. Insurance is particularly beneficial for expensive procedures, emergency care, or long-term treatments.

Benefits of having health insurance in Thailand

Having health insurance in Thailand is more than just a way to save money, it gives you access to better care. Health insurance plans for expats are designed to offer comprehensive coverage that caters to both emergency situations and regular healthcare needs.

For example, Cigna offers a range of plans that provide access to a wide network of hospitals in Thailand, including top-tier private hospitals. With Cigna’s plans, you get coverage for GP visits, specialist consultations, diagnostics, hospital stays, and even surgeries.

Service Without Insurance With Insurance GP consultation 2,000 baht 300 baht (co-pay) Specialist visit 5,000 baht 500 baht (co-pay) MRI scan 15,000 baht Covered entirely Yearly medication 12,000 baht Covered entirely

Having insurance could save you tens of thousands of baht each year, especially for chronic conditions or major procedures.

How health insurance saved Tom over 16,000 baht in medical bills: a real-life case

Tom, an expat in Chiang Mai, started experiencing chest discomfort and decided to visit a private hospital. Fortunately, he had health insurance. The specialist consultation, which would have cost 5,000 baht, was reduced to just a 500-baht co-payment. When the doctor recommended an MRI scan costing 12,000 baht, his insurance covered the full amount.

Instead of paying 17,000 baht out of pocket, Tom walked away with only a small expense, thanks to his insurance plan. Not only did this save him a significant amount of money, but it also gave him peace of mind, knowing he could prioritise his health without worrying about financial strain.

Why Thailand is a medical hotspot

Thailand has become a global hub for healthcare, drawing expats and medical tourists alike. According to the World Bank, Thailand spends around 5.16% of its GDP on healthcare, making it one of the most affordable medical hubs in Asia. The country offers:

World-class private hospitals: Facilities like Bumrungrad International and Bangkok Hospital provide top-notch care comparable to Western standards.

Facilities like Bumrungrad International and Bangkok Hospital provide top-notch care comparable to Western standards. Affordable treatment options: Even at private hospitals, costs are significantly lower than in countries like the US or UK.

Even at private hospitals, costs are significantly Accessible care: Walk-in consultations and shorter waiting times are the norm, especially at private facilities.

However, these benefits come at a price if you don’t have insurance, especially in emergencies or for ongoing health needs.

Why now is the best time to get health insurance

Every year, insurance companies adjust their policies and premiums. With 2025 just around the corner, this usually means higher costs for the same coverage. Locking in a policy now ensures you secure this year’s rates before the inevitable increases.

