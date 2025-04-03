Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake

In the wake of last week’s devastating earthquake, the Public Health Ministry has launched a series of inspections on hospital buildings across Thailand while preparing to send urgent medical aid to Myanmar, which was hit particularly hard.

During an executive meeting yesterday, April 2, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin praised the ministry’s swift response, especially in caring for patients affected by the disaster.

He commended the efforts of healthcare officials and emphasised the importance of continuing to ensure the safety of hospital facilities.

The meeting revealed that 480 hospitals were impacted by the earthquake, with most already back in operation. However, some hospitals, including Rajavithi, Phrae, Wisetchaichan, Samut Sakhon, and Phra Yuen, are still waiting to reopen.

A multi-agency committee has been established to carry out thorough safety inspections and reassure the public about the integrity of these healthcare facilities.

Concerns had also been raised regarding a Chinese company involved in the construction of a nine-storey building at Songkhla Hospital. However, after scrutiny, the meeting confirmed that no irregularities were found in the building’s materials or construction processes, clearing any doubts about its safety.

As for Myanmar, which suffered catastrophic damage, the ministry is deploying emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to assist in the relief effort.

Two teams, each consisting of 80 experienced technicians, will be sent to Myanmar for a period of four to six weeks. Led by Wichai Chaimongkol, an adviser to the Public Health Minister, these teams are fully approved by the World Health Organisation and ready to provide critical medical care to those in need.

Minister Somsak also outlined plans to review the bid evaluation process for construction projects to ensure that building safety is prioritised.

He cautioned that opting for low-cost projects could compromise material quality and emphasised the need for tighter regulations to prevent substandard construction practices.

Notably, he reiterated that the nine-storey building at Songkhla Hospital, built by the ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture, met all required safety standards, despite concerns raised after the earthquake, reported The Nation.

While some buildings, such as the State Audit Office in Chatuchak, Bangkok, collapsed during the earthquake, the ministry remains focused on local and international relief efforts to address the ongoing crisis.