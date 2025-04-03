Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

In the wake of last week’s devastating earthquake, the Public Health Ministry has launched a series of inspections on hospital buildings across Thailand while preparing to send urgent medical aid to Myanmar, which was hit particularly hard.

During an executive meeting yesterday, April 2, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin praised the ministry’s swift response, especially in caring for patients affected by the disaster.

He commended the efforts of healthcare officials and emphasised the importance of continuing to ensure the safety of hospital facilities.

The meeting revealed that 480 hospitals were impacted by the earthquake, with most already back in operation. However, some hospitals, including Rajavithi, Phrae, Wisetchaichan, Samut Sakhon, and Phra Yuen, are still waiting to reopen.

Related Articles

A multi-agency committee has been established to carry out thorough safety inspections and reassure the public about the integrity of these healthcare facilities.

Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake | News by Thaiger

Concerns had also been raised regarding a Chinese company involved in the construction of a nine-storey building at Songkhla Hospital. However, after scrutiny, the meeting confirmed that no irregularities were found in the building’s materials or construction processes, clearing any doubts about its safety.

As for Myanmar, which suffered catastrophic damage, the ministry is deploying emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to assist in the relief effort.

Two teams, each consisting of 80 experienced technicians, will be sent to Myanmar for a period of four to six weeks. Led by Wichai Chaimongkol, an adviser to the Public Health Minister, these teams are fully approved by the World Health Organisation and ready to provide critical medical care to those in need.

Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake | News by Thaiger
Photo of a building in Myanmar that was affected by last week’s earthquake courtesy of ABC News

Minister Somsak also outlined plans to review the bid evaluation process for construction projects to ensure that building safety is prioritised.

He cautioned that opting for low-cost projects could compromise material quality and emphasised the need for tighter regulations to prevent substandard construction practices.

Notably, he reiterated that the nine-storey building at Songkhla Hospital, built by the ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture, met all required safety standards, despite concerns raised after the earthquake, reported The Nation.

Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake | News by Thaiger

While some buildings, such as the State Audit Office in Chatuchak, Bangkok, collapsed during the earthquake, the ministry remains focused on local and international relief efforts to address the ongoing crisis.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok governor clashes with councillor over collapsed building Bangkok News

Bangkok governor clashes with councillor over collapsed building

13 seconds ago
Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake Bangkok News

Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake

10 minutes ago
Crash course: Phuket cracks down on deadly Songkran road chaos Phuket News

Crash course: Phuket cracks down on deadly Songkran road chaos

19 minutes ago
Pattaya raid: 20 year old arrested for selling kratom to teens Pattaya News

Pattaya raid: 20 year old arrested for selling kratom to teens

33 minutes ago
Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust Crime News

Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust

41 minutes ago
Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings Thailand News

Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

48 minutes ago
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown Crime News

Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

56 minutes ago
Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom Crime News

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

1 hour ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing Phuket News

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

2 hours ago
9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road Thailand News

9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

2 hours ago
Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out Road deaths

Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out

2 hours ago
American nurse&#8217;s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand Thailand News

American nurse’s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand

2 hours ago
Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport Phuket News

Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport

2 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand

2 hours ago
Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash Koh Samui News

Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash

3 hours ago
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

18 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

18 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

18 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

18 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

18 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

19 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

19 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya raid: 20 year old arrested for selling kratom to teens

Pattaya raid: 20 year old arrested for selling kratom to teens

33 minutes ago
Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust

Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust

41 minutes ago
Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

48 minutes ago
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

56 minutes ago