Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

Local claims murder tied to past sexual assault that suspect suffers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
314 2 minutes read
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

A Thai woman fatally stabbed a female restaurant owner in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet, allegedly blaming the victim for failing to prevent a sexual assault while she was intoxicated.

Officers from Khlong Khlung Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Foundation were called to a restaurant near the Ping River in Khlong Khlung district after the owner, 62 year old Meena, was attacked.

Rescuers reported that Meena sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Khlong Khlung Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A 61 year old woman, Pranee, who alerted police, told Channel 7 that she saw Meena’s niece-in-law trying to transport her to the hospital. She rushed to help and noticed Meena had several severe wounds before she lost consciousness.

Police reviewed security camera footage and identified the attacker as a 32 year old customer, Jaruwan, who had dined at the restaurant alone, ordering two bottles of beer and food. After the attack, she fled the scene on her motorcycle.

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

Officers tracked her down at her home and immediately took her to the police station for questioning. Interrogation reportedly lasted more than two hours before she was moved to a detention room. When approached by reporters, Jaruwan refused to explain her actions, saying only…

“I haven’t slept all night. I don’t want to say anything. I’m sleepy.”

Related Articles

Police have not yet released details of her interrogation. However, a local familiar with both the victim and the suspect claimed the murder was connected to a sexual assault Jaruwan had previously suffered.

According to this account, Jaruwan visited the restaurant alone on August 18 and drank until she was heavily intoxicated, and was later joined by a male customer.

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

After drinking together until around 11pm, the man led Jaruwan out of the restaurant, placed her on his motorcycle, and rode off in a direction that was not her home. She was believed to have been coerced into sexual acts, to which she may not have consented due to her intoxication.

The resident suggested that Jaruwan may have returned to the restaurant to confront the owner, whom she blamed for allowing the man to take her away.

KhaoSod reported that this account aligned with CCTV footage, which showed Jaruwan leaving with the man while unconscious. However, police have not yet commented on or officially confirmed this alleged motive.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars

7 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers | Thaiger Transport News

Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers

36 minutes ago
Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple confesses to killing newborn and burning body in Khon Kaen

48 minutes ago
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

59 minutes ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

1 hour ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

1 hour ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

2 hours ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

2 hours ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

2 hours ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

2 hours ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

3 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

4 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

4 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

4 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

4 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

4 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

4 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

4 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

5 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

5 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

5 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

5 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
314 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x