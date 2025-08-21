Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

A Thai woman fatally stabbed a female restaurant owner in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet, allegedly blaming the victim for failing to prevent a sexual assault while she was intoxicated.

Officers from Khlong Khlung Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Foundation were called to a restaurant near the Ping River in Khlong Khlung district after the owner, 62 year old Meena, was attacked.

Rescuers reported that Meena sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Khlong Khlung Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A 61 year old woman, Pranee, who alerted police, told Channel 7 that she saw Meena’s niece-in-law trying to transport her to the hospital. She rushed to help and noticed Meena had several severe wounds before she lost consciousness.

Police reviewed security camera footage and identified the attacker as a 32 year old customer, Jaruwan, who had dined at the restaurant alone, ordering two bottles of beer and food. After the attack, she fled the scene on her motorcycle.

Officers tracked her down at her home and immediately took her to the police station for questioning. Interrogation reportedly lasted more than two hours before she was moved to a detention room. When approached by reporters, Jaruwan refused to explain her actions, saying only…

“I haven’t slept all night. I don’t want to say anything. I’m sleepy.”

Police have not yet released details of her interrogation. However, a local familiar with both the victim and the suspect claimed the murder was connected to a sexual assault Jaruwan had previously suffered.

According to this account, Jaruwan visited the restaurant alone on August 18 and drank until she was heavily intoxicated, and was later joined by a male customer.

After drinking together until around 11pm, the man led Jaruwan out of the restaurant, placed her on his motorcycle, and rode off in a direction that was not her home. She was believed to have been coerced into sexual acts, to which she may not have consented due to her intoxication.

The resident suggested that Jaruwan may have returned to the restaurant to confront the owner, whom she blamed for allowing the man to take her away.

KhaoSod reported that this account aligned with CCTV footage, which showed Jaruwan leaving with the man while unconscious. However, police have not yet commented on or officially confirmed this alleged motive.