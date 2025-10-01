Phuket MP blasts visa-free policy over ‘bad tourist’ surge

A Phuket MP has urged the government to review Thailand’s visa-free policy, warning it fuels unruly tourist behaviour and harms the nation’s reputation.

Chalermpong Saengdee, MP for Phuket, submitted a formal request urging the government to review the policy, which currently allows travellers from several countries to enter Thailand without a visa. While the measure has boosted arrivals and revenue, he argued it has also encouraged an influx of “low-quality tourists” linked to scandals, illegal activity and behaviour harmful to tourism hubs.

“While the government’s visa-free measures have increased tourist numbers and revenue, they have also led to inappropriate behaviours, including creating pornographic content, using drugs, causing disturbances, engaging in illegal activities, and taking jobs from Thais.”

He added that such behaviour undermines Thailand’s reputation, particularly in top destinations like Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai. To highlight the issue, he cited international coverage such as the BBC documentary Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise, which portrayed the darker side of mass tourism.

“Therefore, I urge the new prime minister to reconsider the visa-free measure. Measures should be implemented to screen quality tourists, ensuring Thailand truly benefits from tourism while mitigating long-term damage.”

Chalermpong also raised concerns on Facebook, pointing to recent headlines involving foreign tourists in Phuket. These included Russians allegedly hiring Thais to produce adult content in pickup trucks and a Russian man found dancing naked in Patong after taking mushrooms.

“Honestly, these are just the reported cases. Many more likely go unnoticed, escaping both police and public scrutiny. But they all follow similar patterns of disruptive behaviour.”

While acknowledging that most visitors contribute positively to the economy, the MP said that visa-free entry is making it easier for problematic travellers to enter the country. He warned that some foreigners pose as tourists while working illegally or engaging in illicit businesses, further hurting locals, reported The Phuket News.

“Tourism supports local merchants, businesses and residents, but for these low-quality tourists, the damage far outweighs the benefit. The visa-free policy must be reviewed before Thailand suffers irreparable losses.”