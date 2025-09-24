Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

Committees to review proposals on worker benefits and protections

September 24, 2025
Stock image of a female office worker from iStock

Thailand’s House of Representatives approved two opposition bills to amend labour laws, aiming to reduce working hours, expand leave rights and boost workplace equality.

The bills, both tabled by MPs from the People’s Party, were approved during a heated session today, September 24, and will now be reviewed by special committees before any further readings.

The first bill, introduced by Chon Buri MP Charas Khumkhainam and his colleagues, seeks to reduce the working week to a maximum of 40 hours for general labour and 35 hours for hazardous work. It also proposes mandatory two-day breaks every week, with at least one rest day required every five days.

Employees who have worked 120 days would be entitled to at least 10 days of annual leave, with employers permitted to offer more. Charas told the House that more than 30 million workers would benefit from the changes, which he said were in line with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.

“This bill is about improving quality of life and work-life balance while protecting workers’ health and safety.”

Photo courtesy of tech.co

The second bill, sponsored by party-list MP Wanwipha Maison, focuses on equality and gender-sensitive rights in the workplace. It prohibits discrimination based on sex, gender identity, religion, beliefs or political opinion. It also introduces family care leave, requires employers to provide breastfeeding facilities, and allows female workers to take leave for menstrual pain, separate from sick leave.

Photo of Wanwipha Maison courtesy of Ministry of Labour

Wanwipha argued that similar policies are already in place in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. She stressed that menstruation leave would have little impact on businesses, with less than 1% of female employees likely to use it regularly.

“This is about fairness and setting a new benchmark for gender equality in the workplace.”

Charas’ bill passed its first reading with 333 votes in favour, four abstentions and one MP failing to vote in time. A 31-member special committee has been appointed to review the proposal within 15 days.

Wanwipha’s bill passed with 329 votes in favour, two abstentions and four MPs missing the deadline. A 39-member review panel has been set up, with at least 13 women required to sit on the committee, The Nation reported.

Both bills will now undergo scrutiny before returning to the House for further debate.

