Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

The Thai government confirmed it will dissolve the House by the end of January and says it is prepared to face a possible no-confidence debate in Parliament.

Paradorn Prissanananthakul, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed yesterday, November 17, that the administration remains committed to dissolving the House by January 31, 2026, as outlined in the coalition’s memorandum of agreement with the People’s Party.

His remarks came just one day after a coalition meeting reaffirmed the timeline and addressed speculation that opposition parties may launch a no-confidence debate against the government.

“The prime minister has already stated that the government is ready for parliamentary scrutiny in any form.”

While it’s still unclear whether the opposition will table the motion, Paradorn said the Cabinet is well-prepared to respond to any accusations that may arise during the debate.

Paradorn acknowledged the political reality of the current administration’s position.

“The prime minister announced on day one that this is a minority government with only around 140 votes. If the House does not support us, we cannot win any major vote, including a no-confidence vote.”

Despite this vulnerability, Paradorn pointed out that the government has been in office for just 47 days and has so far not faced any issues relating to corruption or misconduct, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to opposition claims that so-called “grey figures” are linked to the current administration, Paradorn welcomed parliamentary discussion: “The opposition is welcome to voice their concerns in Parliament.”

With political tensions simmering, observers say a no-confidence debate could test the government’s already fragile hold on power. However, the administration appears determined to see through its commitment to dissolve the House within the agreed timeframe, regardless of opposition pressure.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned he may dissolve the House earlier than planned if opposition parties move forward with a politically motivated censure debate.