Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 11:45 AM
208 1 minute read
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger
Photo of Paradorn Prissanananthakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai government confirmed it will dissolve the House by the end of January and says it is prepared to face a possible no-confidence debate in Parliament.

Paradorn Prissanananthakul, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed yesterday, November 17, that the administration remains committed to dissolving the House by January 31, 2026, as outlined in the coalition’s memorandum of agreement with the People’s Party.

His remarks came just one day after a coalition meeting reaffirmed the timeline and addressed speculation that opposition parties may launch a no-confidence debate against the government.

“The prime minister has already stated that the government is ready for parliamentary scrutiny in any form.”

While it’s still unclear whether the opposition will table the motion, Paradorn said the Cabinet is well-prepared to respond to any accusations that may arise during the debate.

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Paradorn acknowledged the political reality of the current administration’s position.

“The prime minister announced on day one that this is a minority government with only around 140 votes. If the House does not support us, we cannot win any major vote, including a no-confidence vote.”

Related Articles

Despite this vulnerability, Paradorn pointed out that the government has been in office for just 47 days and has so far not faced any issues relating to corruption or misconduct, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to opposition claims that so-called “grey figures” are linked to the current administration, Paradorn welcomed parliamentary discussion: “The opposition is welcome to voice their concerns in Parliament.”

With political tensions simmering, observers say a no-confidence debate could test the government’s already fragile hold on power. However, the administration appears determined to see through its commitment to dissolve the House within the agreed timeframe, regardless of opposition pressure.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned he may dissolve the House earlier than planned if opposition parties move forward with a politically motivated censure debate.

Latest Thailand News
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

22 minutes ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

22 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

57 minutes ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

60 minutes ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

2 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

2 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

2 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

2 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

3 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

4 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

5 hours ago
Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

5 hours ago
Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

5 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case

6 hours ago
Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

6 hours ago
Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun | Thaiger Bangkok News

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

6 hours ago
Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

6 hours ago
More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand

6 hours ago
Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition) | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

8 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 11:45 AM
208 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.