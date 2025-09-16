Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

Abhisit Vejjajiva will return as leader of the Democrat Party after the resignation of Chalermchai Sri-on, prompting a new leadership transition.

Former Prime Minister Abhisit will return as leader of the Democrat Party, according to confirmation from Sathit Wongnongtoei, a former party MP for Trang. The announcement follows the resignation of Chalermchai, who left the leadership citing health issues that he said had impaired his ability to serve effectively.

Chalermchai submitted his resignation to the Election Commission (EC)’s political party registrar on Friday, September 12, stressing that his condition could undermine the party’s future. His decision took immediate effect, and deputy leader Pramual Pongthavaradet has been appointed interim leader during the transition.

Abhisit previously steered the Democrat Party from 2005 to 2019, including a tenure as Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011. He stepped down in 2019 after the party’s support plummeted in the general election, leaving it with just 53 seats in the House of Representatives.

Sathit described Abhisit’s expected return as a morale boost for party members struggling amid political instability and declining influence.

“His leadership will give the party new confidence during these turbulent times.”

Sirichoke Sopha, a former MP for Songkhla, added that Abhisit was well-positioned to reclaim not only the party leadership but potentially a national leadership role. He cautioned, however, that the political landscape had changed dramatically, with soaring campaign costs and shifting voter expectations demanding the full commitment of any future leader.

Chalermchai, originally from Prachuap Khiri Khan, has enjoyed a long political career. First elected in 2001, he most recently served as minister of agriculture and cooperatives in Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government from 2019 to 2023.

Party insiders say Abhisit’s return could stabilise the Democrats, who remain Thailand’s oldest political party but have struggled in recent years to maintain their relevance against rising rivals. His comeback is seen as a bid to restore unity and reposition the party ahead of future elections, reported Bangkok Post.

“Abhisit’s track record and international credibility are valuable assets, but rebuilding the party will require strategic vision and adaptability.”

The Democrat Party executive board will now oversee the leadership election process, with Abhisit widely considered the frontrunner.