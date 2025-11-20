Indonesia – A backpacking trip to Bali ended in tragedy for a 25-year-old Chinese tourist found dead in her hostel bunk. What began as a dream holiday turned into a nightmare at a budget accommodation in the popular Canggu district.

Deqing Zhuoga was staying at the Clandestino Hostel, known for its $9-a-night rates. The hostel is now the focus of a police investigation following her mysterious death.

Trouble started on the evening of September 1 during a communal dinner. Shortly after the meal, more than 20 guests fell violently ill. At least 10 required hospitalization.

Staff discovered Ms. Zhuoga unresponsive in Room 5 around 11:00 AM the next morning. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Although the death occurred in early September, news has only just gone global. Ms. Li, a survivor of the mass illness, told The Daily Mail that doctors treated her for “pesticide and food poisoning.” Former guests reported that the hostel had recently battled a bedbug infestation, raising fears that strong chemical fumigation may have contaminated the food supply.

News.com.au visited the hostel this week and found it operating as usual. Unaware of the recent death, backpackers drank at the bar and swam in the pool. The only sign of the tragedy was Room 5, where Ms. Zhuoga died; its door remains sealed with black plastic.

“No way. You’re lying. When did this happen?” asked Janette, a 29-year-old American tourist, after knowing the news. “I just had a smoothie. Will I be all right?”

Ni Luh Arie Ratna Sukasari, a Bali-based legal expert, argued the business should have paused operations. She told News.com.au that a temporary shutdown would protect the public while authorities investigate the fatality and multiple hospitalizations.

Balinese police continue to investigate the cause of the mass poisoning. Authorities have not confirmed if they will press charges regarding Ms. Zhuoga’s death.

More than two months later, the victim’s family and affected tourists are still waiting for answers.