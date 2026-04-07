AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high

AirAsia X is raising ticket prices by up to 40% as soaring jet fuel costs linked to the Middle Eastern conflict put fresh pressure on airlines across Asia.

The carrier said yesterday, April 6, that higher oil prices had become its most serious challenge, with jet fuel costs doubling in recent weeks. The increase is forcing the long-haul low-cost airline to pass part of the burden onto passengers.

Before the latest escalation in the Middle East, Jet A-1 fuel averaged about US$90 per barrel. It has since climbed to about US$200 per barrel.

AirAsia X has no fuel hedging in place, meaning it is buying fuel at current market rates rather than previously locked-in prices. The airline has also increased fuel surcharges by 20% and is monitoring concerns over possible fuel shortages at hubs in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

At a media briefing at the company’s headquarters, AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes described the situation as unavoidable.

The airline is reviewing route profitability under current fuel costs and is prepared to cut capacity where services can no longer cover expenses. Flight operations have already been reduced by about 10% following the recent holiday period.

AirAsia X is also delaying non-essential maintenance to preserve cash, while saying safety remains the priority. It is also scrapping or suspending several unprofitable or higher-risk routes.

The airline still hopes to launch services to Bahrain and onwards to London in June, although executives said a prolonged conflict could affect those plans.

Thailand’s aviation sector is also feeling the strain. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has warned that more airlines may reduce flight frequencies after Songkran to manage higher overheads.

Thai Airways has announced fare increases of 10% to 15%, saying strong demand for Europe flights continues, but rerouting around Middle Eastern airspace has added significant costs.

Bangkok Airways raised domestic fares by 15% to 20% from April 1, 2026, with routes to Samui, Phuket and Chiang Mai among those affected.

Thai AirAsia has already suspended several routes, including Suvarnabhumi to Narathiwat and Don Mueang to Xi’an, citing fuel costs as the main reason.