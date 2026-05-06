Thailand plans 80 billion baht airport expansion to become aviation hub

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 11:59 AM
50 2 minutes read
Thailand plans 80 billion baht airport expansion to become aviation hub | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Thailand airport expansion projects worth around 80 billion baht are being prepared as the government moves ahead with plans to position the country as a regional aviation hub.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn recently met with Airports of Thailand (AOT) executives and related officials to discuss aviation development projects aimed at improving airport facilities and passenger capacity.

Phiphat said demand for air travel continues to rise, increasing pressure on the government to improve aviation infrastructure and support its long-term ambition of becoming a major regional travel hub.

To support the policy, expansion projects are being prepared for Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, and Phuket International Airport.

Thai Minister of Transport Phiphat
Phiphat | Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

The minister instructed AOT to accelerate the submission of major airport expansion projects to the Cabinet for approval. The main projects include the east expansion terminal project at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phase 3 of the Don Mueang Airport expansion plan.

AOT President Paweena Jariyathitipong said AOT already prepared a five-year investment plan valued at around 80 billion baht to support the government’s aviation strategy. Most projects have already completed feasibility studies and are under review by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Don Mueang Airport expansion project
Photo via Facebook/ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK

The first project expected to be submitted to the Cabinet this year is the East Expansion development at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with an estimated investment budget of around 12 billion baht.

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Paweena said bidding for the project is expected to open by the end of this year, while construction is planned to begin in early 2027. The expansion is expected to take around four years to complete before opening in 2030.

Another project expected to be proposed to the Cabinet this year is the Don Mueang Airport Phase 3 expansion project, which now has a revised budget of approximately 69 billion baht. The project was previously estimated at around 36 billion baht, but the costs increased due to conflicts in the Middle East.

AOT to upgrade Thai airports
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Another major project included is expansion of Phuket Airport Phase 2, which carries an estimated investment value of around 10 billion baht. This project aims to increase annual passenger handling capacity from 12.5 million travellers to 18 million per year.

Paweena added that AOT has already secured funding for the planned projects and currently holds around 10 billion baht in accumulated cash reserves separate from its allocated investment budgets.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 11:59 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.