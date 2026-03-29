Long queues at Phuket Airport raise ‘special paid lane’ questions

Claims of a “special paid lane” at outbound immigration in Phuket have circulated online after photos showed long queues at Phuket International Airport over the weekend, according to reports yesterday, March 28.

Images shared from the Phuket Info Centre page showed large numbers of tourists queuing at the Immigration Bureau checkpoint on the international departures side. The images prompted widespread discussion on social media.

In its post, the page said many tourists appeared to face lengthy waits and questioned allegations of a “special paid lane”, with claims that some tourists were asked to pay about 200 baht per person to pass through immigration faster.

Khaosod reported that the claim has not been officially confirmed and is currently under review.

The situation occurred during a weekend with high outbound passenger numbers. Long queues formed at immigration, with waiting times described as significant.

Some passengers were reported to have nearly missed their flights, leading airline ground staff to assist by collecting passengers near the checkpoint and escorting them to boarding to meet departure times.

People in the area and social media users also questioned why, despite heavy passenger volumes, some service counters appeared not to be fully open. They said this may have slowed processing and could affect Phuket’s tourism image.

Complaints have reportedly been submitted to MP Chalermpong Saengdee, Phuket constituency 2 for the People’s Party. He was asked to raise the matter in the House of Representatives and with Parliament’s tourism committee to examine the facts and push for solutions.

Online users left mixed comments after the post circulated. Some said they had heard similar accounts from tourists, while others criticised a lack of improvement over the years and questioned who could be held accountable if the paid-lane claim is proven true.

In a separate development, Phuket airport bus denied abandoning Thai students to make room for foreigners after a video and complaints from parents circulated online.

Parents alleged their children were told to leave the bus so seats could be given to foreign passengers who were said to be rushing to check in at the airport. The students were left at a bus stop to wait for another bus, according to the complaints.