New international flight routes to Thailand in 2025

As Southeast Asia’s second most visited destination in 2025 (reported by NDTV Travel), slightly trailing behind Malaysia and with Vietnam closely behind, Thailand’s global air connectivity only continues to take off in 2025, with a wave of new international flight routes launching or scheduled throughout the year.

These services span Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, as airlines tap into growing demand as the stock for Thailand as a travel hotspot continues to grow. If you’ve been eyeing a Thailand holiday in 2025, you might want to stick around to see whether any of these routes are applicable.

On this page

Region Description Europe New long-haul routes to Thailand, with multiple airlines launching services from the UK, Scandinavia, and France. Notably, Norse Atlantic Airways expands flights from London and Manchester, while Air France resumes flights to Phuket. North America United Airlines launches daily service from the US to Bangkok starting October 26. However, no new routes were introduced by Canadian or Mexican airlines in 2025. Asia-Pacific Asia-based carriers like Hainan Airlines, Thai VietJet, and Thai AirAsia have expanded their services to Thailand, offering new direct routes between Bangkok, Phuket, and destinations in China, India, and Indonesia. Middle East While no new nonstop routes from the Middle East were launched, airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad increased seat capacity and route frequencies to Thai cities, using fifth-freedom rights.

Europe

Thailand’s position as a warm winter scape continues to sway the minds of European travellers, and in turn, airlines are feeling the need for newer routes in 2025. During the halfway point of our decade, multiple new long-haul services have launched to cater to those looking to keep warm overseas during the continent’s colder months.

Norse Atlantic Airways is leading the charge with a handful of new winter routes to Thailand from Europe, expanding its long-haul flight networks with direct, low-cost flight options. Starting October 26, the low-cost long-haul carrier will begin flying from London Gatwick to Bangkok, operating four times weekly.

On November 26, Norse will also offer a weekly seasonal service from Manchester to Bangkok, marking the first-ever nonstop connection between the two cities.

Meanwhile, travellers from Scandinavia can benefit from new Norse routes from Oslo to Phuket and Stockholm to Phuket, launching in early December. Both routes will operate once weekly during the winter season.

Air France will resume service to Phuket for the first time in years with a new nonstop flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle, beginning November 27. This thrice-weekly route will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER and complements the airline’s existing Paris–Bangkok schedule, which will increase to twice daily during the 2025 winter season.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines is expanding its fifth-freedom operations with a new route linking Istanbul to Phnom Penh via Bangkok. This service, launching December 10, will operate three times weekly and allows passengers to travel solely between Bangkok and Phnom Penh, providing a new intra-Asia option via a major Middle Eastern hub.

While not launched in 2025, British Airways resumed London Gatwick–Bangkok flights in late 2024 after a four-year hiatus. Carriers such as Austrian Airlines, ITA Airways, and Condor also boosted their Thailand flight frequencies in 2025.

North America

Travellers from the U.S. will have new access to Thailand in 2025, thanks to United Airlines. From October 26, United will launch a new daily service to Bangkok via Hong Kong, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The move marks the first U.S. airline service to Bangkok in decades.

However, no new routes were introduced in 2025 by Canadian or Mexican airlines. Seasonal services from Air Canada, such as Vancouver–Bangkok, were not resumed this year.

Asia-Pacific

Thailand’s strongest aviation growth this year has come from within Asia, where regional carriers are responding to the travel boom with new direct connections to both Bangkok and Phuket.

From China, Hainan Airlines launched a brand-new route from Chongqing to Bangkok on April 10, operating three times a week using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In South Asia, Thai VietJet Air will begin flights between Mumbai and Phuket starting August 14, with four weekly flights. This new route is the first direct service between the two cities and responds to a surge in outbound Indian tourism to Thailand.

Further south, Thai AirAsia has expanded its ASEAN footprint by launching a Phuket to Medan (Indonesia) service on June 27, operating four times weekly.

Middle East

While no new nonstop routes from the Middle East to Thailand launched in 2025, carriers in the region leveraged their fifth-freedom rights for increased route frequencies.

A great example is Emirates, which is leveraging Bangkok for regional fifth-freedom flights. In June 2025, it began flying Bangkok to Da Nang and Bangkok to Siem Reap, both continuing onward to Dubai.

Other Middle Eastern carriers such as Qatar Airways, Etihad, Flydubai, and Saudia have not launched new routes in 2025 but have increased seat capacity to Thai cities through more frequent flights and larger aircraft.

What this means for travellers

Europe leads the way with an influx of new flight routes to Thailand, especially from the UK and Scandinavia, as well as France’s return to Phuket.

The United States reconnects to Thailand with United Airlines’ long-haul debut via Hong Kong.

Thailand-based low-cost carriers are tapping into demand from emerging regional markets like India and Indonesia, with Phuket as a growing international hub.

Fifth-freedom services from Emirates and Turkish Airlines highlight Bangkok’s role as a regional gateway to Southeast Asia.

The skies are more open than ever, with a handful of new routes, increased flight frequencies, and greater options. Flying to Thailand has never been easier. What’s left now is for you to plan out your time in Thailand.

Once you finally arrive, we’ve got great news! We previously rounded up 10 under-the-radar destinations in Thailand that should be on everyone’s bucket list. And if you need a visa refresher, here’s our overview of Thailand’s Visas in 2025.