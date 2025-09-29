Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

Thai police are stepping up cross-border efforts with Japanese authorities to combat call centre scams and cybercrime. The partnership between Thailand and Japan took a step forward following a high-level visit to Osaka last week.

From September 16 to 21, Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led a Thai delegation to Japan to exchange ideas on crime suppression and prevention.

The group was welcomed by Osaka Prefectural Police Chief Iwashita Tsuyoshi, and also met with officials from Japan’s National Police Agency. Discussions focused on international crime, particularly human trafficking and call centre scams, which remain key concerns for both countries.

Jirabhop announced a new push for closer intelligence sharing and technological cooperation between Thai and Japanese law enforcement. The CIB will assist in tracking suspects operating in Thailand, while both sides will exchange criminal data to improve cross-border investigations.

Thai authorities are also considering adopting Japanese policing technologies, including AI-equipped CCTV, digital forensics tools, and smart emergency hotlines.

The delegation’s visit also included a stop at the upcoming Osaka World Expo 2025, where they explored global innovations under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Exhibits from countries such as the United States, Germany, and Saudi Arabia offered insights potentially useful for future Thai police operations.

In a related story, China reaffirmed its commitment to stronger ties with Thailand earlier in June 2025, pledging deeper cooperation on law enforcement and shared development goals.

The announcement follows a visit by a nine-member Thai delegation to Beijing, led by Tej Bunnag, Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society and former foreign minister.

The trip marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, the two sides discussed expanding collaboration in key areas such as AI innovation, the digital economy, sustainable development, and railway infrastructure.