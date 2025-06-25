China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

In a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to strengthening relations with Thailand, China’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and mutual growth.

This comes as a nine-member Thai delegation, led by Tej Bunnag, Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society and former foreign minister, visits Beijing to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The delegation, organised by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to discuss deepening bilateral relations.

Key topics included boosting overall ties and fostering cooperation in critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, the digital economy, sustainable development, and railway connectivity.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong took the opportunity to highlight the significant contributions made by former Thai ambassadors to the strengthening of Thai-Chinese relations.

Sun particularly praised Tej, acknowledging his crucial role in the years leading up to the establishment of diplomatic ties. Sun expressed China’s desire to develop a shared future with Thailand, emphasising the need to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights.

“China will always be a good neighbour to Thailand, and the friendship between our two countries will endure for a long, long time,” Sun stated during the meeting, highlighting China’s unwavering commitment to its partnership with Thailand.

In addition to broader economic and political cooperation, the meeting also touched on more specific security matters. Sun affirmed China’s readiness to cooperate with Thailand on law enforcement, particularly in addressing issues concerning Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities and transnational criminal gangs operating in Thailand, reported MCOT.

This collaboration aims to enhance security and safeguard the well-being of citizens in both nations.

The diplomatic ties between Thailand and China were formally established on July 1, 1975, when then-Thai Prime Minister M.R. Kukrit Pramoj and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a joint communiqué.

Over the last five decades, the two nations have maintained strong cooperation across various fields, from governmental exchanges to thriving people-to-people interactions. As they celebrate 50 years of successful diplomacy, both countries are now set to expand their collaboration even further, promising a future of mutual prosperity and shared progress.