PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum

Ryan Turner49 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Prime Minister gives a press briefing following small security group meeting on Thai-Cambodian border situation at Baan Phitsanulok | Photo via Royal Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has vowed not to bow to pressure or misinformation following Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s 24-hour ultimatum demanding Thailand fully reopen all border checkpoints.

Speaking after a two-hour meeting reviewing last weekend’s Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) session, Paetongtarn described the talks as a success. She said both nations agreed on the discussion framework, consistent with the earlier Foreign Ministry statement.

The Bangkok-born PM stressed that negotiations have been ongoing at all levels, from local units to government heads. A new Thai working group has been established, led by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattapol Nakpanit, to coordinate intelligence gathering, defensive preparations, and future responses.

She reiterated Thailand’s position of not recognising the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stating that the government had reviewed the legal and historical context in detail.

Responding to Hun Sen’s demand, Paetongtarn clarified that the border was never officially closed. Instead, operating hours were adjusted due to recent cross-border clashes and the Cambodian side’s refusal to reposition its troops. Thailand’s National Security Council authorised the military to respond based on ground conditions.

Photo via Royal Government House

The premier also revealed that her first conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet took place on May 28, with both sides expressing a shared desire to avoid conflict and preserve peace along the border.

However, she criticised how some diplomatic discussions have been selectively shared online outside official channels, fuelling confusion and public tension.

Paetongtarn warned that Cambodia’s social media activity must take into account the impact on bilateral relations and the livelihoods of border communities. She voiced particular concern over potential disruptions to cross-border trade, especially fruit exports, if checkpoints were to close.

The Nation reported that Thailand is set to hold a meeting today to assess the situation and decide next steps.

