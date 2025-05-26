Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

The Department of Skill Development (DSD) is promoting soft power by certifying Muay Thai coaches in Japan to enhance economic value and increase Thai income while sharing martial arts culture with Japanese and other international communities.

Yesterday, May 25, Decha Prukpatanarak, the Director-General of the DSD under the Ministry of Labour, officially launched the project to promote the capability standards of Thai labour abroad. This initiative includes the national skill standard test for Thai boxing coaches, targeting 19 Thai coaches residing in Japan.

The event in Tokyo was attended by Vipavee Rangsimaporn, the Minister Counsellor at the Royal Thai Embassy, Somchat Suparee, the DSD Deputy Director-General, and Panrawee Nakpipat, the Labour Counsellor.

Decha emphasised that Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, is a significant soft power asset that the Thai government aims to promote. The primary objective is to add value to the national economy and generate income for Thai citizens.

Government agencies have been collaboratively pushing the ‘Muay Thai to the World Stage’ policy. This aims to elevate Muay Thai from a national martial art to a globally recognised and accepted form of combat, thereby increasing its economic value and contributing to Thai income.

Establishing standards for Thai boxing coaches is essential, ensuring they have quality curricula and teaching methods that meet global standards.

The promotion of Thai labour skill standards is a collaborative effort between the DSD and the Labour Office in Tokyo, which organised the level one skill standard test for 19 Thai boxing coaches in Japan from May 25 to 26.

Additionally, the DSD conducted a level one skill standard test for Thai massage practitioners in Japan from May 24 to 25, involving 33 participants. Previously, similar tests were held for 72 Thai massage practitioners in Malaysia and 20 Muay Thai coaches in Taiwan, reported KhaoSod.

Decha expressed confidence that participants in this project would benefit from understanding the importance of national skill standards for Muay Thai coaches, hoping to share the Thai boxing culture with Japanese and other international communities.