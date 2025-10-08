Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

Thai woman shares about violent client in final conversation with her daughter

Photo via Ejan

A 20 year old Thai woman is suspecting foul play and seeking an investigation into the death of her mother, who was found lying naked in a spa in Japan after six months of employment.

The young woman, Kanyavee “Mint” Nanongtoom, a second-year veterinary student, met with Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, yesterday, October 7, to request help in uncovering the truth behind her mother’s death and to bring her body back to Thailand.

Mint explained that her mother, 47 year old Nongnaphat, had divorced her father when she was born and had been the family’s sole provider ever since. She had previously run a bubble tea shop but was forced to close it due to financial hardship.

Nongnaphat later trained as a massage therapist and was invited to work at a Thai-owned spa in Yuki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Mint said her mother accepted the opportunity in hopes of earning enough money to support her studies.

According to Mint, her mother had been working at the spa for six months before she was found naked and unresponsive on a massage bed on Sunday, October 5.

Thai woman dies mysteriously in Japan spa
Photo via KomChadLuek

Mint recalled the final conversation with her mother at around 11pm on October 4, during which Nongnaphat told her that she was strangled by a Japanese customer who appeared to be mentally unstable.

Nongnaphat said she fought back and threatened to report the man to the police, prompting him to let her go.

Related Articles

A friend of Nongnaphat later informed Mint that she had last spoken with her mother around noon on October 5. The spa owner allegedly claimed that Nongnaphat had gone out with a man.

Thai spa owner in Japan allegedly conceals death of employee
Photo via Ejan

The same friend subsequently confirmed to Mint that Nongnaphat had died on October 5, though the cause of death remained unclear.

Mint grew suspicious as to why the spa owner had concealed her mother’s death and even deleted all photographs and information about her from the spa’s website.

She then took to social media, posting a portrait of her mother and appealing to anyone with information about her death to come forward. However, the spa owner reportedly ordered Mint to delete the post and threatened to sue her for damaging the spa’s reputation.

Daughter suspects foul play in mother's death in Japan spa
Photo via Ejan

Paveena pledged to assist Mint and began coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interpol, and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo to investigate Nongnaphat’s death.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry granted Mint a 200,000-baht loan to cover the cost of repatriating her mother’s body to Thailand, and Mint also launched a donation campaign to raise additional funds. Those wishing to support her may donate via Krungthai Bank account number 020-0-38501-1.

The foundation also promised to support Mint’s education to ensure she can complete her university degree, and has invited members of the public to contribute to her cause.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

