Japan and US issue tsunami alerts after mega quake

Emergency services scramble as waves reach Japan, Hawaii, Guam and parts of the US coastline

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Photo of the earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka courtesy of NDTV

A colossal magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula today, sparking tsunami warnings and urgent evacuations from Japan to Hawaii.

The quake, initially measured at 8.7, struck about 126 kilometres southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 18 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

In the Russian Far East, waves as high as 4 metres battered parts of the Kamchatka coast. Officials reported no injuries, though a kindergarten sustained damage. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called it “the strongest in decades.”

The United States and Japan issued widespread tsunami alerts shortly after the tremor. Hawaii’s authorities ordered immediate evacuations across large parts of Oahu, including the state capital, Honolulu. The US National Weather Service warned that “destructive tsunami waves” of up to 3 metres could strike the islands.

Photo courtesy of The Independent

Meanwhile, a tsunami watch was issued for Alaska, and Guam remained under advisory as officials predicted waves of 1 to 3 metres could reach its shores.

The US weather service also flagged threats to coastal areas of the Philippines, Canada, Yap, and the Marshall Islands. The Aleutian Islands and much of the US and Canadian West Coast were placed on alert.

In Japan, the Meteorological Agency issued evacuation orders for residents along the Pacific coastline. National broadcaster NHK interrupted regular programming to issue live warnings, broadcasting footage of cars speeding away from coastal areas in Miyagi Prefecture.

Waves of up to 40 centimetres were observed in Tokachi and Hokkaido, with predictions of up to 3 metres in some areas, reported BBC News and Bangkok Post.

Photo courtesy of Japan Meteorological Agency

The Japanese government urged citizens: “Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building. Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly.”

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the government was “working to assess the situation” and assured the public that emergency response efforts would prioritise human lives.

As of now, no major casualties have been reported. Authorities across the Pacific remain on high alert as they monitor further wave activity in the aftermath of the quake.

