People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

The People’s Party (PP) is preparing more than 20 MPs to speak during the upcoming Parliamentary debate on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy statement, set for Monday and Tuesday, September 29 to 30.

The party plans to raise urgent policy issues and question the qualifications of certain Cabinet ministers, although no names have been disclosed.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy PP leader and party-list MP, said the focus will be on the government’s immediate priorities and ministers facing legal or ethical concerns.

“These ministers are surely aware of their issues, yet they continue to seek power and exercise executive authority,” Sirikanya said, adding that the current Cabinet is largely unchanged from previous governments.

The PP’s speaking time will be limited, as it shares its allocation with the Pheu Thai Party, which holds a similar number of Parliamentary seats, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has launched a campaign promoting the government’s new policy agenda under the slogan ‘4 Months, 4 Core Missions: Restoring Confidence in the Nation’.

BJT spokesperson Nan Boonthida Somchai said the initiative will tackle four key challenges during the administration’s first four months in office: economic difficulties, national security, natural disasters, and social issues.

Additionally, BJT MPs have submitted a proposed constitutional amendment aiming to reduce the Senate’s voting threshold and establish a new charter drafting body.

On September 23, Angthong MP Korrawee Prissananantakul, along with BJT colleagues, formally presented the draft to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as president of the National Assembly.

According to Nan Boonthida Somchai, an MP from Ubon Ratchathani, the amendment was backed by 100 MPs from BJT and its coalition allies. The proposal seeks to revise Section 256 of the Constitution, lowering the required Senate approval from one-third to one-fifth, or 50 out of 200 senators.