People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

Policy debate to focus on ethics, urgent reforms, and the government's readiness to tackle key crises

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
164 1 minute read
People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger
Sirikanya Tansakul, list MP and deputy leader of the People's Party | Image via Panyarut Nuntapusitanon/Facebook

The People’s Party (PP) is preparing more than 20 MPs to speak during the upcoming Parliamentary debate on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy statement, set for Monday and Tuesday, September 29 to 30.

The party plans to raise urgent policy issues and question the qualifications of certain Cabinet ministers, although no names have been disclosed.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy PP leader and party-list MP, said the focus will be on the government’s immediate priorities and ministers facing legal or ethical concerns.

“These ministers are surely aware of their issues, yet they continue to seek power and exercise executive authority,” Sirikanya said, adding that the current Cabinet is largely unchanged from previous governments.

The PP’s speaking time will be limited, as it shares its allocation with the Pheu Thai Party, which holds a similar number of Parliamentary seats, as reported by Bangkok Post.

People's Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | News by Thaiger
Coalition government MPs from the Bhumjaithai Party submit a draft amendment to Section 256 of the Constitution to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) | Photo via BJT/Facebook

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has launched a campaign promoting the government’s new policy agenda under the slogan ‘4 Months, 4 Core Missions: Restoring Confidence in the Nation’.

BJT spokesperson Nan Boonthida Somchai said the initiative will tackle four key challenges during the administration’s first four months in office: economic difficulties, national security, natural disasters, and social issues.

Related Articles

Additionally, BJT MPs have submitted a proposed constitutional amendment aiming to reduce the Senate’s voting threshold and establish a new charter drafting body.

On September 23, Angthong MP Korrawee Prissananantakul, along with BJT colleagues, formally presented the draft to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as president of the National Assembly.

According to Nan Boonthida Somchai, an MP from Ubon Ratchathani, the amendment was backed by 100 MPs from BJT and its coalition allies. The proposal seeks to revise Section 256 of the Constitution, lowering the required Senate approval from one-third to one-fifth, or 50 out of 200 senators.

Latest Thailand News
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

1 hour ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

2 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

2 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

2 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

3 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

4 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

21 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

22 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

23 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

24 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

2 days ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

2 days ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

2 days ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

2 days ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
164 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.