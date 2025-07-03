Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism

Pattaya is setting its sights on Japan as a prime tourist market. The city recently hosted the Pattaya Variety Roadshow to Japan 2025 in Osaka, aiming to boost its appeal and showcase its attractions to Japanese travellers.

Led by Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, the event aimed to showcase the city’s tourism offerings and expand its appeal to the Japanese market.

The roadshow was attended by key representatives from Pattaya, Chon Buri PAO, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), including Thanawadee Suksakul, Director of TAT Osaka, and Udomsak Charoenwut, Deputy Mayor of Chon Buri PAO, who kicked off the event with welcoming remarks for tourism operators from both Thailand and Japan.

The event highlighted Pattaya’s unique appeal through a detailed presentation of its attractions, followed by business-to-business (B2B) negotiations with Japanese tour operators.

As part of the immersive experience, a captivating cabaret show from Pattaya was featured, giving guests a taste of the city’s entertainment scene.

TAT Osaka reported a significant surge in Japanese tourism to Thailand, with over 470,000 visitors in 2025, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Projections indicate that more than 1.1 million Japanese tourists will visit Thailand by the end of 2025, a sign of steady recovery for the tourism sector, reported The Pattaya News.

Recognising this upward trend, Pattaya is ramping up its promotional efforts to draw more Japanese tourists, aligning its strategy with its broader development goals as a smart city, MICE City (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions), sports city, and a leader in sustainable tourism.

The roadshow is a key part of the city’s Better Pattaya vision, a strategic initiative designed to transform Pattaya into a high-quality, safe, and welcoming destination for visitors worldwide. With this event, Pattaya aims to attract not only more tourists but also build stronger ties with the Japanese market, ensuring sustainable growth for years to come.