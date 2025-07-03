Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism

TAT Osaka reports 470,000 Japanese visitors to Thailand, a 10% increase

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
60 1 minute read
Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya is setting its sights on Japan as a prime tourist market. The city recently hosted the Pattaya Variety Roadshow to Japan 2025 in Osaka, aiming to boost its appeal and showcase its attractions to Japanese travellers.

Led by Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, the event aimed to showcase the city’s tourism offerings and expand its appeal to the Japanese market.

The roadshow was attended by key representatives from Pattaya, Chon Buri PAO, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), including Thanawadee Suksakul, Director of TAT Osaka, and Udomsak Charoenwut, Deputy Mayor of Chon Buri PAO, who kicked off the event with welcoming remarks for tourism operators from both Thailand and Japan.

Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism | News by Thaiger

The event highlighted Pattaya’s unique appeal through a detailed presentation of its attractions, followed by business-to-business (B2B) negotiations with Japanese tour operators.

As part of the immersive experience, a captivating cabaret show from Pattaya was featured, giving guests a taste of the city’s entertainment scene.

TAT Osaka reported a significant surge in Japanese tourism to Thailand, with over 470,000 visitors in 2025, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Related Articles

Projections indicate that more than 1.1 million Japanese tourists will visit Thailand by the end of 2025, a sign of steady recovery for the tourism sector, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism | News by Thaiger

Pattaya targets Japan: Roadshow in Osaka aims to boost tourism | News by Thaiger

Recognising this upward trend, Pattaya is ramping up its promotional efforts to draw more Japanese tourists, aligning its strategy with its broader development goals as a smart city, MICE City (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions), sports city, and a leader in sustainable tourism.

The roadshow is a key part of the city’s Better Pattaya vision, a strategic initiative designed to transform Pattaya into a high-quality, safe, and welcoming destination for visitors worldwide. With this event, Pattaya aims to attract not only more tourists but also build stronger ties with the Japanese market, ensuring sustainable growth for years to come.

Latest Thailand News
Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025 Thailand News

Thai sapodilla ice cream scoops top prize at Gourmand Awards 2025

32 seconds ago
Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute Thailand News

Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute

10 minutes ago
Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations Bangkok News

Bangkok to dim down blinding billboards with new regulations

18 minutes ago
Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal Cannabis News

Thai cannabis dispensaries must become medical clinics to stay legal

25 minutes ago
Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl Phuket News

Karon love triangle turns deadly: 2 men stabbed in brawl

29 minutes ago
Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road Road deaths

Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road

37 minutes ago
Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion Hua Hin News

Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion

42 minutes ago
Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case Crime News

Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case

50 minutes ago
Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road Pattaya News

Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road

59 minutes ago
Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed Thailand News

Thai man attacks friend’s wife’s lover after catching them in bed

1 hour ago
Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft Pattaya News

Pattaya locals capture man pretending to be drunk after theft

1 hour ago
South Thailand lends backdrop to latest &#8216;Jurassic World&#8217; blockbuster Thailand News

South Thailand lends backdrop to latest ‘Jurassic World’ blockbuster

2 hours ago
Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment Thailand News

Teenage mother returns for baby abandoned at temple, fearing imprisonment

2 hours ago
Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht Thailand News

Phang Nga James Bond museum shuts after one day, wastes 40m baht

2 hours ago
Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental Crime News

Police bust counterfeit vehicle tax ring in Ratchada car rental

2 hours ago
Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule Thailand News

Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule

2 hours ago
Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly Crime News

Police bust Buriram gambling networks handling 1.8 million baht monthly

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare Thailand News

Nonthaburi taxi driver dumps schoolgirls and grabs double fare

3 hours ago
Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme Crime News

Woman arrested in Buriram for illegal loan scheme

3 hours ago
4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park Bangkok News

4 of 7 suspects arrested for 3.4 million baht robbery in Bangkok car park

3 hours ago
Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam Thailand News

Viet’s all, folks: Thailand left in digital ID dust by Vietnam

3 hours ago
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 hours ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

3 hours ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

4 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x