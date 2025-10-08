Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

A former Thai chef died on a street in Cambodia yesterday, October 7, after a hospital allegedly refused to treat him due to a lack of money and identification documents.

A member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thailand shared a post on Facebook, seeking the family of the 24 year old Thai man, Maethacharn “Meen” Yorsaeng, after finding him lying critically ill on a Cambodian street. Meen was reportedly suffering from severe stomach pain and was unable to seek medical help on his own.

According to photos shared on Facebook, Meen was wearing a black T-shirt and boxer shorts, with no shoes. He was found lying on a footpath outside a commercial building surrounded by empty water bottles and rubbish. The post did not reveal the exact location.

When the member took him to a hospital, medical staff allegedly refused to treat him, claiming he could not provide the required documents or pay for medical care.

Meen’s mother, 49 year old Nawee Yorsaeng, later contacted the IMF. She and her family, who live in Phrom Khiri district in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, said they had rarely been in touch with Meen since he began working on a cruise ship.

Nawee explained that her son worked as a chef on an international cruise line under a nine-month contract and often travelled the world. The family had no idea how he ended up in Cambodia. She said Meen used to send her photos and messages via Facebook Messenger, but he had not done so for over a year.

The family suspected that Meen’s work contract had expired and that he might have been lured to Cambodia for a new job. They believe he may have been mistreated by his employer and had his documents confiscated.

They also feared that Meen may have tried to escape an abusive situation but was unable to return to Thailand or contact his family.

The IMF reportedly tried to arrange for Meen to be transported back to Thailand for medical treatment, but he tragically died on the street that evening.

The IMF is now coordinating with the Burapha Command to repatriate Meen’s body to his home province, Nakhon Si Thammarat, for funeral rites.