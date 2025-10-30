Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

A family suspects foul play after a Thai woman allegedly fell to her death from the third floor of a building in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. The woman was reportedly linked to the disappearance of 18 million baht from an illegal business.

A member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thailand reported the death of the Thai woman, later identified as 27 year old Kanokwan “Baimon” Chaluaysaeng, on his Facebook account ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา yesterday, October 29.

A photo accompanying the post showed Baimon lying on the ground outside a building, wearing a green jacket and jeans. The IMF member expressed suspicion over the cause of death, noting that there was no blood at the scene, unlike typical fatal fall cases.

According to the IMF member, the building housed a Chinese-owned stock trading company. He suggested that the company’s operations were illegal, claiming to possess evidence of the wrongdoing, which he had already submitted to the relevant authorities but could not disclose publicly.

In an interview with PPTV HD, the IMF member revealed further information, alleging that 18 million baht belonging to the company had gone missing and that Baimon was one of two people suspected of being involved.

Cambodian media reported that a witness saw Baimon pacing back and forth near the building the night before her body was found. She appeared to be in a disturbed mental state, leading the witness to believe she may have been suicidal.

Baimon’s aunt, 56 year old Prapaporn Chaluaysaeng, told INN News that she shared the IMF member’s suspicions. She said she did not believe Baimon had taken her own life.

Prapaporn also expressed doubt that her niece was involved in the missing 18 million baht, explaining that Baimon had often complained about financial difficulties and had asked both her and Baimon’s mother for money several times.

With the cooperation of the IMF and the Royal Thai Embassy, Baimon’s body was repatriated to Thailand today, October 30, via the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. Her body was then transported to her family in Khon Kaen province for funeral rites.