Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

Family doubts suicide claim due to suspicions of an assault cover-up

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 4:01 PM
166 1 minute read
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา

A family suspects foul play after a Thai woman allegedly fell to her death from the third floor of a building in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. The woman was reportedly linked to the disappearance of 18 million baht from an illegal business.

A member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thailand reported the death of the Thai woman, later identified as 27 year old Kanokwan “Baimon” Chaluaysaeng, on his Facebook account ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา yesterday, October 29.

A photo accompanying the post showed Baimon lying on the ground outside a building, wearing a green jacket and jeans. The IMF member expressed suspicion over the cause of death, noting that there was no blood at the scene, unlike typical fatal fall cases.

According to the IMF member, the building housed a Chinese-owned stock trading company. He suggested that the company’s operations were illegal, claiming to possess evidence of the wrongdoing, which he had already submitted to the relevant authorities but could not disclose publicly.

In an interview with PPTV HD, the IMF member revealed further information, alleging that 18 million baht belonging to the company had gone missing and that Baimon was one of two people suspected of being involved.

Thai woman found dead in Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา

Cambodian media reported that a witness saw Baimon pacing back and forth near the building the night before her body was found. She appeared to be in a disturbed mental state, leading the witness to believe she may have been suicidal.

Baimon’s aunt, 56 year old Prapaporn Chaluaysaeng, told INN News that she shared the IMF member’s suspicions. She said she did not believe Baimon had taken her own life.

Related Articles
Thai woman claimed to die in fatal fall at building in Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา

Prapaporn also expressed doubt that her niece was involved in the missing 18 million baht, explaining that Baimon had often complained about financial difficulties and had asked both her and Baimon’s mother for money several times.

With the cooperation of the IMF and the Royal Thai Embassy, Baimon’s body was repatriated to Thailand today, October 30, via the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. Her body was then transported to her family in Khon Kaen province for funeral rites.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

3 seconds ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

33 minutes ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

33 minutes ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

60 minutes ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

1 hour ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

1 hour ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

2 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

2 hours ago
Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

2 hours ago
74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session

3 hours ago
Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit

5 hours ago
Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building

5 hours ago
Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment

5 hours ago
Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm | Thaiger Politics News

Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm

6 hours ago
Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins

6 hours ago
Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8

6 hours ago
Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway

7 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 40 baht all-day train pass from December

7 hours ago
Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by unseasonal chill and heavy rain warnings

7 hours ago
Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release

23 hours ago
Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 4:01 PM
166 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.