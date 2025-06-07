Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) chief has reiterated the navy’s commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty, emphasising the necessity to repel any incursions into Thai territory promptly.

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit made these remarks in Nakhon Si Thammarat amid reports that Cambodian naval forces were planning live-fire exercises near Koh Kut in Trat province.

This latest issue between Thailand and Cambodia primarily concerns land borders, but Koh Kut has long been a contentious point regarding maritime boundary demarcation. Admiral Jirapol said that the Cambodian navy had not conducted such drills for some time, suggesting that these recent activities might be a response to internal directives to enhance readiness.

“If I were the Cambodian navy chief and received an order from the government, I would act. It’s a matter of duty,” Admiral Jirapol stated, urging the public to remain calm.

Thailand’s naval exercises, which include land-based drills in Narathiwat and live-fire training in the Andaman Sea, have been routine since the beginning of the year. Admiral Jirapol added that the navy was ready to integrate drone operations if needed.

Regarding concerns that Cambodia’s drills might escalate tensions over Koh Kut, Admiral Jirapol considered such a scenario unlikely. He noted that Cambodian forces are primarily located north of the disputed waters, and the navy is closely monitoring the situation.

“If they move, we are ready to move,” he affirmed.

Admiral Jirapol refrained from commenting on a social media post by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, which featured him and his wife at Sala Trimuk, a pavilion located in the disputed Emerald Triangle area. Some Thais claim this structure was built by Thailand.

“It’s an attempt to shape perceptions and create a situation,” Admiral Jirapol remarked. “I don’t want to interfere with the information because it’s beyond my responsibilities.”

He reassured that the navy is prepared to support the army and air force as directed by the government. In response to whether Thai forces should repel Cambodian troops encroaching more than 200 metres into Thai territory, Admiral Jirapol stated, “Thai soil should not be used by anyone else. If they enter, we must push them back.”

Thai military

Additionally, General Songwit Noonpakdee, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reiterated the military’s readiness to support government efforts in peacefully resolving tensions. He underscored the military’s constitutional duty to protect national sovereignty and safeguard border residents.

A routine bi-monthly meeting of military commanders yesterday, June 6, included discussions on the Thai-Cambodian situation, aligned with government and National Security Council guidelines.

“We want a unified message through the Foreign Ministry, the government, the Defence Ministry, and the armed forces,” General Songwit noted, declining to provide further details.

Also, national police chief Kittharath Punpetch visited the 22nd Border Patrol Police Division in Ubon Ratchathani to evaluate security operations in the northeastern province. He delivered supplies to support the officers and stressed that the Royal Thai Police prioritises the protection of national sovereignty. He instructed border patrol units to remain vigilant in safeguarding border areas in Buriram, Sisaket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani, reported Bangkok Post.

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, accompanied by senior officers, inspected the 2025 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief training exercise in Khanom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, yesterday, as reported by the RTN.