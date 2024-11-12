Pregnant Thai woman charged with attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

Photo via Channel 3

Police arrested a pregnant Thai woman in Chon Buri for attempted murder after she allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to kill her ex-boyfriend. She claimed that her ex shared an explicit video of her with her 11 year old son, leaving the boy devastated.

The victim, a 32 year old man known as A, filed a complaint with Nong Prue Police Station in July, accusing his 28 year old ex-girlfriend, Suphattra Nimsa-nguan, and her boyfriend, known as Not, of assaulting him. Suphattra reportedly beat him repeatedly with a wrench while Not allegedly continued the attack until A lost consciousness.

Police attempted to track down the couple, discovering that Not had been previously arrested and imprisoned in Pattaya for a drug-related offence while Suphattra was hiding in a rented room on Soi Chak Nok in Chon Buri. She is reportedly five months pregnant.

Officers arrested Suphattra yesterday, November 11, where she admitted to the assault. She said she did not expect to be charged with attempted murder, believing she would only face charges for physical assault.

Suphattra claimed she acted out of anger in response to A’s “evil behaviour.” She stated that A, who is married, deceived her into believing he was single, which led her to agree to date him. After discovering the truth, Suphattra sought to end the relationship, much to A’s displeasure.

They then argued. In revenge, A allegedly sent an explicit video of their intimacy to Suphattra’s 11 year old son. The boy was reportedly shocked and cried, which deeply angered Suphattra.

She stated that her boyfriend Not agreed to participate in the assault because A previously tried to crash his car into Not’s vehicle.

Attempted murder carries half the punishment of murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, with potential penalties including the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

In contrast, physical assault carries a lighter penalty, with imprisonment ranging from six months to ten years and fines between 10,000 and 200,000 baht.