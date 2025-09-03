Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

Phuket’s newest night market has turned into a multimillion-baht flop, shutting its doors just two months after opening in a blaze of publicity.

The 30 million baht Plern Pao Night Market, near Surin Circle’s clocktower roundabout, closed abruptly this week. Organiser Plern Pao Co Ltd issued a notice on Monday, September 1, confirming the shutdown and instructing vendors to collect refunds and remove their stalls.

The market, which opened on July 5, promised to be a new cultural and tourism hotspot. At its launch, Phuket MP Thitikan Thitiphrutikul and Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), joined other officials to hail the project as a boost for the local economy.

Covering more than 15 rai, the market featured 256 stalls, food outlets, a live music zone, creative activity areas and parking facilities. It was expected to draw both residents and tourists, providing jobs and adding to Phuket Town’s night-time attractions.

But after just eight weeks, the dream is over.

Plern Pao Co Ltd thanked vendors and customers for their support and for helping create a warm community atmosphere, while apologising for the sudden closure. The company promised new projects in future but did not explain the collapse.

Business owners must present original rental contracts to the market office by Friday, September 5, to claim refunds. Deposits will be returned by October 1, but any claims made after the deadline will be rejected. Vendors were also told to remove their stalls and belongings by Sunday, September 7, or risk losing them, reported The Phuket News.

Winyu Kamnakitthana, executive director of Plern Pao Co Ltd, said:

“I would like to express my gratitude to the business owners and customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

He added that the closure was “to allow the company to proceed with a new project,” but declined to elaborate.

PPAO president Rewat quickly distanced himself from the debacle.

“It was run by a private company. I was there just to open the event.”

The market had been billed as Phuket’s next big landmark, but it instead joins the long list of short-lived ventures in the island’s cut-throat tourism and retail scene.