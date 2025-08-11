Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

Police urge nightlife venues to check suspicious transactions carefully

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Police yesterday, August 10, arrested an Indian man for using a fake bank transfer slip to avoid paying 90,000 baht at a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and Pattaya Tourist Police raided a hotel in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district to arrest 29 year old Indian national Gurubajkshish Singh Kohli, after the court approved a warrant for his arrest on August 7.

The suspect faces two charges:

  • Section 266 of the Criminal Law: Forging an official document, punishable by imprisonment from six months to five years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht.
  • Section 345 of the Criminal Law: Deceiving someone into providing goods or services with the intent to avoid payment, punishable by imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

The arrest followed a complaint from a nightclub on Walking Street. Kohli allegedly visited the venue, ordered food and drinks worth around 90,000 baht, and presented what appeared to be a bank transfer slip before leaving.

However, when staff checked the transaction, they discovered that no money had been transferred. The incident was reported to the police.

Indian arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Kohli was taken to the police station for questioning. He reportedly claimed it was the first time he had forged a transfer slip, but officers remained unconvinced.

Police urged business operators in Pattaya to file a complaint if they experienced similar incidents or suspects that this man may have committed other offences against them.

Indian fake slip in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Separately in March, a Thai technology influencer warned on his Facebook page, Kafaak, about fake bank transfer slips created using ChatGPT. The process involved uploading an example slip into the AI tool and requesting an identical version with a new transfer amount.

In a similar case last year, a Thai teenage girl used fake transfer slips to stay 19 nights for free at a hotel in the central province of Chachoengsao. The hotel owner only realised the scam on the 20th attempted payment, when he noticed the transfer numbers matched those on 10 previous slips she had provided.

