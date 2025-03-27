ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

A tech-savvy warning has sent shockwaves through the online financial world: ChatGPT can now fake bank transfer slips with near-flawless accuracy—watermarks and all.

In a recent post, technology blogger Kafaak raised the alarm about the powerful capabilities of ChatGPT’s latest update, which reportedly allows users to generate eerily realistic bank transfer receipts. The development has sparked serious fraud concerns, especially for small business owners and individuals who frequently rely on these slips as proof of payment.

“The AI (artificial intelligence) can fabricate convincing receipts that look almost identical to the real thing,” said the blogger. “While Thai characters can occasionally be incorrect, the English text and Arabic numerals are spot-on—and any small errors are easy to fix.”

To illustrate the issue, the blogger shared a chilling example: a legitimate 23,000 baht transfer slip was altered using ChatGPT to reflect a bogus payment of 400,000 baht allegedly sent by a fictional character named “Grandpa Buffet.” Even the reference numbers were doctored to appear genuine, making the forgery incredibly difficult to spot.

Most alarming, according to the blogger, is ChatGPT’s ability to mimic the watermark used by banks—a feature long relied upon as a sign of authenticity. This makes spotting fake slips visually even harder, particularly for those who do not cross-check the information through their banking apps or institutions.

“This is a wake-up call for anyone who deals with financial transactions,” the post read. “Don’t trust a transfer slip at face value—verify the funds directly in your account.”

The Kafaak Facebook page’s post is a cautionary message to merchants, online sellers, and anyone receiving bank transfers: the days of trusting screenshots are over. With

AI tools becoming more accessible and sophisticated, scammers may use these capabilities to defraud unsuspecting victims with seemingly legitimate payment proof, reported KhaoSod.

As AI continues to evolve, this incident highlights the darker side of its potential. While ChatGPT remains a powerful tool for productivity and creativity, this case underlines the importance of human oversight, especially when money is on the line.

For now, the best defence against fraud? Always check your account—not just the slip.