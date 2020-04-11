Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station | The Thaiger

A police officer of the Ruea Police station in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, said “while he was reorganising confiscated bikes parked in the police station he had noticed that there were 5 motorbikes missing .”

Authorities have now arrested 19 year olds Sipakij Kantaklin and Chachwan Rummana from Saraburi province, northeast of Bangkok. The 2 suspects worked with 4 teenagers and used 4 motorbikes to commit the crime.

The 2 suspects were brought to the Tha Ruea station where they pointed out exactly the locations where the stolen motorbikes were parked. They also revealed to the police that they had to climb a 1.5 metre fence into the station. They then carried the motorbikes and took them out behind the station to escape along the railway tracks.

The suspects had informed the officials of an incident that lead then to steal 4 motorbikes.

Previously police from the Tha Reau station had taken his motorbike as evidence due to his bike being modified into a racing bike. The suspect, keen to get his motorbike back, hatched a “cunning plan” with 5 other friends.

On the night of March 22, they cut the power off to where the motorcycles was stored and climbed over the fence. They waited until a train was passing by the station to carry the motorbikes out behind the station.

They realised that the plan worked so came back a few more times. A total of 5 motorbikes were stolen from the station, including the suspect’s original motorbike.

The case led to the arrest of the 2 suspects along with 4 teenagers. All 6 have now been prosecuted.

