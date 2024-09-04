10 drug dealers arrested trying to rob undercover police

Photo via ThaiRath

A prominent drug dealer, known widely on Thai social media, along with 11 gang members, tried to steal 9 million baht from two undercover police officers during a buy-and-bust operation in the central province of Nakhon Nayok. The police successfully arrested ten of the gang members, including their leader.

Two officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board posed as drug dealers to purchase 20 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth 9 million baht from the trafficking gang led by Worrawat Chuamkaw, known on social media as Sue Poon. The meeting was arranged for the evening of Monday, September 2.

The initial meeting point was set at a shopping mall in Nakhon Nayok but Worrawat requested a change of location. He urged the undercover officers to meet him on a road in Ban Na district instead, and the officers followed him to proceed with the operation.

Upon arriving at the new meeting spot, the suspects exited their pickup truck and suddenly attacked the two officers. The gang held a gun to one officer’s head, while the other officer was struck in the head with the firearm. The officers were then tied up and threatened, with the gang demanding they hand over 9 million baht.

A support team of police officers rushed to the scene after the GPS indicated that the two undercover officers deviated from the planned operation route.

The suspects fled into the roadside forest upon noticing the arrival of additional police officers. Ten of them were unable to escape and were arrested, while two others remain at large.

Suspects claim no drugs

Officers seized three vehicles belonging to the gang, including a bronze Isuzu, a white Toyota Revo, and a Mitsubishi Xpander SUV. Two guns and cable ties used on the undercover officers were also confiscated as evidence. However, no crystal meth or drugs were found in the possession of the gang.

ThaiRath reported that the criminal gang was unaware that their clients were police officers. They claimed that they did not possess such a large quantity of drugs and agreed to the transaction to rob the clients.

Officers will conduct further investigations to verify this claim and to apprehend the two suspects who remain at large. The ten suspects are initially facing four charges:

Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms: Possessing a firearm without permission. The punishment is imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms: Carrying a firearm in a public place without permission or necessity. The punishment is imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Section 310 of the Criminal Code: Detaining a person leading to death or severe injury. The penalty is imprisonment for three to 15 years.

Attempted murder: This charge results in half the punishment for murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Code, which includes the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.