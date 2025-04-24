Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

Petch Petpailin
Thursday, April 24, 2025
A foreign man caused a commotion at a hotel in Bangkok, accusing the Thai staff of cheating him and his family by charging them extra. The bedlam was caused after the staff requested a deposit for the rooms they had booked.

The TikTok user Stantheman705 shared a video of the foreign family arguing with Thai hotel staff on Sunday, April 20. In the caption, he wrote, “Meanwhile in Bangkok… Poor staff have to deal with his madness. Why does he have to shout like that?”

In the video, the foreign man, wearing a blue T-shirt bearing the message “Greatest Dad Ever,” was seen shouting at two hotel employees while pointing his finger at them. He slammed his hand on the counter and yelled at them.

“He (pointing at his family member) booked the room with full payment. He has already paid. Why do you have to collect from us? I want the money back right now. Bloody fools, bloody thieves, bloody rogues!”

The TikToker was then seen approaching a woman from the family and asking her to calm the man down. He said to her…

“He can’t be shouting like that. That’s not right.”

The woman, believed to be his daughter, attempted to calm him down but was unsuccessful.

The incident took place at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Bangkok, according to the signage visible behind the reception desk. The exact cause of the dispute was unclear.

According to the conversation in the video, the hotel staff were requesting a refundable deposit from the family. The money would be returned upon check-out, provided no damage was done to the rooms or hotel property.

The footage quickly gained traction among both Thai and international TikTok users. The family’s nationality was not confirmed. Some netizens speculated they were Indian, while others suggested they were from Sri Lanka.

Online commenters criticised the man’s aggressive behaviour, while some accused the family of attempting to avoid payment.

“Indian tourists are always dramatic. People in the industry know it best. It’s just their plan for a free stay or a discount!”

“All they asked for was a deposit, which is normal here in Thailand. You get that back when you check out. I don’t understand what the big deal is.”

“This family did the same thing in Vietnam. I didn’t record because I was afraid of being scolded. They came in a large group (over 20 people). I heard they were all related.”

“I heard they pulled the same stunt in Vietnam to get a free upgrade or free stay.”

It was unclear how the situation was resolved, as the video ended abruptly. The hotel has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

