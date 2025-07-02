Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A dispute over a hill myna bird led to a violent incident in Koh Lanta, Krabi province. A man fatally shot his neighbour and the neighbour’s young daughter while injuring the man’s wife. Police are actively pursuing the suspect.

Yesterday, July 1, at 11.30am, Police Lieutenant Pimon Phromcharoen from Koh Lanta Police Station received a report of a shooting at a residence in Koh Lanta Noi subdistrict. Upon arrival, officers and forensic teams found a crowd gathered outside the house.

The deceased, 37 year old Aphiwat, a taxi driver on the island, was found at the door with a fatal gunshot wound that pierced his left arm and heart.

Two injured people were taken to Koh Lanta Hospital. They were identified as 28 year old Sudarat, Aphiwat’s wife, who suffered a gunshot wound to her right arm, and their 1 year old daughter, Kai, who was shot in the head and later succumbed to her injuries.

Evidence collected from the scene included eight 9mm bullet casings scattered on the road in front of the house, along with additional bullet fragments of the same calibre.

The suspect, 41 year old Wiwat, resided across from the victims. He fled the scene on a black and blue Yamaha R15 motorcycle. Police are actively searching for him to face charges.

Initial investigations revealed the conflict stemmed from a dispute over the hill myna bird. A few days prior, the bird, owned by the gunman, escaped and was unknowingly sold to the victim by another resident.

Upon discovering this, Wiwat confronted Aphiwat, leading to a heated argument. On the morning of the incident, another altercation occurred, during which Wiwat retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim and his family, resulting in their deaths and injuries, before fleeing the scene, reported KhaoSod.

