Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid

A teenage gang attacked a rival’s home in Hat Yai, shooting a 13 year old boy in the back when they failed to find their intended target during the raid.

Police from Thung Lung Police Station were alerted at 11.20pm yesterday, October 9, and rushed to the scene near a railroad crossing on Kanchanawanit Road in the Ban Phru subdistrict. The boy was found critically injured and bleeding heavily. He was initially treated by Ban Phru Rescue personnel before being transferred to Songklanagarind Hospital.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups of local teens. The gang, nine people riding three motorcycles, had stormed the home of their rival looking for him. Failing to find him, they encountered his younger brother near the railroad crossing and opened fire, shooting him in the back before fleeing the scene.

Officers recovered silicone rubber from a shotgun shell at the scene as evidence. The primary suspect is believed to be a 17 year old male, accompanied by three others during the attack.

According to the injured boy’s older brother, the gang had a history of violence and had previously tried to break into a friend’s house earlier that night. They had also attempted to stab his friend with a long knife, but failed when the victim escaped. After fleeing the scene, they encountered the boy near the crossing and fired at him.

Another relative recounted a separate encounter with the same gang. She claimed the teens attempted to attack her with knives and later vandalised her sister’s parked motorbike. She believes they had been stalking their family and were targeting them intentionally.

Police have launched a full investigation. CCTV footage from earlier incidents, including one from September 23 showing the gang damaging property and beating another teenager, has been collected as part of the case. The victim suffered severe injuries, including ruptured tendons in both arms, reported โหนกระแส.

Officers are now working to identify all individuals involved in the attacks and will pursue legal action accordingly.