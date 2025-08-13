Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport

A 22 year old man was arrested in Loei province for transporting half a tonne of methamphetamine, confessing that he needed the money to pay off football gambling debts. He mistakenly believed that local police were concentrating their efforts at the Cambodian border.

Yesterday, August 12, Chaipoj Jaroonpong, the governor of Loei, along with Police Major General Weeradej Lekhawarakul, the provincial police commander, and other officials, announced the arrest and seizure of 12 sacks of methamphetamine weighing over 449 kilogrammes in Chiang Khan district.

Governor Chaipoj stated that this operation was part of the province’s measures to secure the border, including the implementation of the Re-X ray operation and village checkpoints. These initiatives have strengthened community vigilance and led to increased drug seizures and arrests in border areas.

Local intelligence suggested that drug transportation was planned for the long holiday in Chiang Khan district. Consequently, local security agencies, including the Chiang Khan police, Chiang Khan Marine Police, Border Patrol Police Company 246, and local military and administrative units, coordinated a raid.

At 1am on August 11, the Chiang Khan police seized 12 sacks of methamphetamine weighing over 499 kilogrammes, arresting 22 year old Phurin from Prachin Buri. He was caught with a gold-bronze Isuzu pickup truck registered in Phetchabun, used for transporting the drugs. One accomplice managed to escape.

During interrogation, Phurin confessed it was his first drug transport attempt, for which he was promised 150,000 baht (US$4,635) to be split with his escaped accomplice. He accepted the job to settle his significant football gambling debts, transporting the drugs from Laos.

The provincial police commander of Loei noted that drug trafficking groups assumed officials were focusing on the Cambodian border. However, military, police, and administrative forces remain vigilant in guarding Loei’s border areas, reported KhaoSod.

Due to the large amount of drugs involved, Phurin faces severe penalties, potentially life imprisonment or the death penalty. The police expressed regret over the future consequences for the young man, who now faces serious legal repercussions at the age of 22.