Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport

Desperate debts lead to risky drug haul

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
784 1 minute read
Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 22 year old man was arrested in Loei province for transporting half a tonne of methamphetamine, confessing that he needed the money to pay off football gambling debts. He mistakenly believed that local police were concentrating their efforts at the Cambodian border.

Yesterday, August 12, Chaipoj Jaroonpong, the governor of Loei, along with Police Major General Weeradej Lekhawarakul, the provincial police commander, and other officials, announced the arrest and seizure of 12 sacks of methamphetamine weighing over 449 kilogrammes in Chiang Khan district.

Governor Chaipoj stated that this operation was part of the province’s measures to secure the border, including the implementation of the Re-X ray operation and village checkpoints. These initiatives have strengthened community vigilance and led to increased drug seizures and arrests in border areas.

Local intelligence suggested that drug transportation was planned for the long holiday in Chiang Khan district. Consequently, local security agencies, including the Chiang Khan police, Chiang Khan Marine Police, Border Patrol Police Company 246, and local military and administrative units, coordinated a raid.

At 1am on August 11, the Chiang Khan police seized 12 sacks of methamphetamine weighing over 499 kilogrammes, arresting 22 year old Phurin from Prachin Buri. He was caught with a gold-bronze Isuzu pickup truck registered in Phetchabun, used for transporting the drugs. One accomplice managed to escape.

During interrogation, Phurin confessed it was his first drug transport attempt, for which he was promised 150,000 baht (US$4,635) to be split with his escaped accomplice. He accepted the job to settle his significant football gambling debts, transporting the drugs from Laos.

The provincial police commander of Loei noted that drug trafficking groups assumed officials were focusing on the Cambodian border. However, military, police, and administrative forces remain vigilant in guarding Loei’s border areas, reported KhaoSod.

Due to the large amount of drugs involved, Phurin faces severe penalties, potentially life imprisonment or the death penalty. The police expressed regret over the future consequences for the young man, who now faces serious legal repercussions at the age of 22.

Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

12 minutes ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

24 minutes ago
Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported | Thaiger Road deaths

Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

44 minutes ago
Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker&#8217;s life | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker’s life

58 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested after woman&#8217;s body found chained to dumbbells in canal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after woman’s body found chained to dumbbells in canal

59 minutes ago
Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother&#8217;s Day | Thaiger Crime News

Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother’s Day

1 hour ago
Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size

3 hours ago
Sukhothai temple&#8217;s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Sukhothai temple’s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers

3 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found

3 hours ago
Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work

3 hours ago
Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman

4 hours ago
Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport | Thaiger Crime News

Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport

4 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless

4 hours ago
Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket

4 hours ago
Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns

5 hours ago
Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

5 hours ago
Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Crime News

Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach

5 hours ago
Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon

5 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain

5 hours ago
Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples | Thaiger Crime News

Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples

1 day ago
Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings | Thaiger Thailand News

Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings

1 day ago
Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border

1 day ago
Teachers&#8217; pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Road deaths

Teachers’ pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son

1 day ago
Phuket man arrested for illegal high-interest loan operation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for illegal high-interest loan operation

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
784 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x