Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

Truth emerges in missing girls case as officials dismiss abduction concerns

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
290 1 minute read
Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of มูลนิธิสยามเชียงราย สำนักงานใหญ่ Facebook

The Mirror Foundation has clarified that the disappearance of three young girls from their school dormitory in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, was not a case of kidnapping or abduction.

Yesterday, August 4, police from Mae Ai Police Station, investigators, border patrol troops, local police, and teachers from Rajaprajanugroh 30 School held a meeting to coordinate efforts to locate the missing girls. The students were eventually found hiding in a nearby cemetery, not far from their school.

The Missing Persons Information Centre of the Mirror Foundation released an image and statement outlining 10 facts regarding the case. The foundation highlighted that the girls left voluntarily and were not kidnapped or lured away.

Their main motivation for leaving was homesickness and a longing to see their families. Other issues will be investigated further.

The three students, who have been friends for one to three years, had previously attempted to return home but were located before they could leave. Before their disappearance, they were overheard planning to escape.

Two of the girls are described as intelligent and capable of navigating their way home. The girls were found in a village approximately 8 kilometres from their school.

A local spotted the girls playing and reported it to the police. The police, local officials, villagers, and volunteers effectively communicated and coordinated their search efforts, reported KhaoSod.

The Mirror Foundation expressed support for the girls and hopes they can find solutions to their problems, including opportunities to communicate with their families. Teachers at the boarding school, who face challenges in both educating and caring for the students, should also receive encouragement and support.

Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of มูลนิธิสยามเชียงราย สำนักงานใหญ่ Facebook

In similar news, a 17 year old Thai girl has disappeared in Chachoengsao province while travelling by taxi from Bangkok to Pattaya, with today marking one week since she went missing.

Latest Thailand News
Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | Thaiger Crime News

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

39 minutes ago
Thailand plans tax break on foreign income | Thaiger Business News

Thailand plans tax break on foreign income

43 minutes ago
Thai Air Force denies Cambodia&#8217;s MK-84 bomb purchase claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

55 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

1 hour ago
Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei | Thaiger Crime News

Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei

1 hour ago
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

3 hours ago
Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago
Unidentified foreign woman&#8217;s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

3 hours ago
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

4 hours ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

4 hours ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

4 hours ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

4 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

4 hours ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

4 hours ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers flock to border to return home | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers flock to border to return home

5 hours ago
Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn

5 hours ago
Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

5 hours ago
Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

5 hours ago
Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3 | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

5 hours ago
Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave

5 hours ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
290 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x