Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

The Mirror Foundation has clarified that the disappearance of three young girls from their school dormitory in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, was not a case of kidnapping or abduction.

Yesterday, August 4, police from Mae Ai Police Station, investigators, border patrol troops, local police, and teachers from Rajaprajanugroh 30 School held a meeting to coordinate efforts to locate the missing girls. The students were eventually found hiding in a nearby cemetery, not far from their school.

The Missing Persons Information Centre of the Mirror Foundation released an image and statement outlining 10 facts regarding the case. The foundation highlighted that the girls left voluntarily and were not kidnapped or lured away.

Their main motivation for leaving was homesickness and a longing to see their families. Other issues will be investigated further.

The three students, who have been friends for one to three years, had previously attempted to return home but were located before they could leave. Before their disappearance, they were overheard planning to escape.

Two of the girls are described as intelligent and capable of navigating their way home. The girls were found in a village approximately 8 kilometres from their school.

A local spotted the girls playing and reported it to the police. The police, local officials, villagers, and volunteers effectively communicated and coordinated their search efforts, reported KhaoSod.

The Mirror Foundation expressed support for the girls and hopes they can find solutions to their problems, including opportunities to communicate with their families. Teachers at the boarding school, who face challenges in both educating and caring for the students, should also receive encouragement and support.

